The "Decorated Apparel Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report By Product (Embroidery, Screen Printing, Dye Sublimation, Digital Printing, Others), By End-user, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 2030" report

The global decorated apparel market is expected to reach USD 68.17 billion by 2030. Increasing popularity of screen printing and digital printing works on apparel is driving the growth of the market.

With the growing trend of customized t-shirts and tops, the demand for apparel printing has been increasing over the years, thereby leading to market growth. Moreover, product and technological innovations, especially in the womenswear segment, will drive market growth. The emerging trend of patchwork and retro logo designs is also expected to boost product demand over the forecast period.

High demand for a reflective finish in apparel has also created growth opportunities for market players. In addition, rising demand for graphic t-shirts and other garments due to changing trends will also contribute to product sales over the forecast period.

The embroidery segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2022. Embroidered products have significant demand due to their higher durability than other types of decorated apparel. Custom embroidery work lasts much longer than printed designs. Moreover, custom embroidery gives a professional look and thus has a wider application scope in the corporate sector as well.

The men's segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from the year 2023 to 2030. Rising product availability with a range of unique designs, color combinations, prints, and other decorations in graphic tees, coats, and designer blazers for men drive the scope of the market for decorated apparel. Rising applications of printing and embroidery on apparel logos for sportswear such as youth baseball teams, school spirit wear, or walk/run fundraisers drive the demand for decorated apparel among men.

Major players in the industry are trying to increase their presence in the global market by expanding their production facilities in various regions. Factors such as low costs, access to numerous garment workers, and duty-free entry into several Asia Pacific markets are among the prominent reasons driving the investment.

Decorated Apparel Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific expected to be the largest division in global revenue in 2022, driven by increasing social events and gatherings

Customized apparel and embroidered clothes gaining popularity in Asia Pacific, such as Japanese wedding kimonos with heavy embroidery work

Europe segment projected to have the fastest growth with a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2030

Increasing preference for unique clothing in Europe leading to a rise in demand for comfortable and fashion-forward apparel

Key market players launching new products featuring decorated apparel for different body types and ages in Europe

Patchwork and retro logo designs expected to boost product demand in Europe

Women segment expected to hold a majority share in 2022

Growing trend of customized t-shirts, tops, patchwork, and retro logo designs driving demand among working women

The global market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players such as

Gildan

Fruit of Loom, Inc.

Downtown Custom Print Wear

Hanes Brands Inc.

Master Print Wear

Delta Apparel

Target Decorated Apparel

Advance Print Wear Limited

Lynka

New England Print Wear

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Decorated Apparel Market Variables, Trends Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing and Technology Outlook

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Decorated Apparel Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Behavior

4.4. Consumer Service Adoption Trends

4.5. Key Observations Findings

Chapter 5. Decorated Apparel Market: Product Estimates Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis Market Share, 2022 2030

5.2. Embroidery

5.3. Screen Printing

5.4. Dye Sublimation

5.5. Digital Printing

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Decorated Apparel Market: End User Estimates Trend Analysis

6.1. End User Movement Analysis Market Share, 2022 2030

6.2. Men

6.3. Women

6.4. Children

Chapter 7. Decorated Apparel Market: Distribution Channel Estimates Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis Market Share, 2022 2030

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2b5ids

