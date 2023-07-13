NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global to Participate in National Brain Tumor Society's Annual Glioblastoma Awareness Day

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain K. Irvin will be participating in the National Brain Tumor Society's (NBTS) fifth annual Glioblastoma Awareness Day on July 19, 2023 in support of the fight against one of the fastest growing and aggressive brain tumors.

"NovAccess Global has been steadily enhancing its position at the forefront of immunotherapies and has advanced its leadership in development of the most efficacious treatment strategies for glioblastoma (GBM). With this standing in the healthcare community, it is important that we participate in all major industry events such as the fifth annual Glioblastoma Awareness Day," said Dr. Irvin. "We commend the NBTS for its efforts and are pleased to be doing our part as we move into and through clinical trials toward the development of a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with GBM."

NBTS Data on Glioblastoma

14,490 Americans who will receive a glioblastoma diagnosis in 2023

6.9% is the five-year survival rate for glioblastoma patients

10,000 Americans will succumb to glioblastoma this year

NovAccess Global will join event organizers in their mission to shine a light on glioblastoma, the most common, complex, treatment-resistant, and deadliest type of brain cancer. According to the event website, NBTS spearheaded this annual day of awareness in 2019 to support survivors and their loved ones, to remember those who are no longer with us, and to honor leaders working toward a cure and better quality of life for those living with this devastating disease. Leading up to the 2023 event, NBTS will be sharing stories, information, and ways to take action and raise awareness about glioblastoma. On GBM Day, NBTS will share a video program highlighting patient and caregiver experiences. Similarly supportive stories are available on NovAccess Global's social media assets and website via the links toward the end of this press release.

According to the National Brain Tumor Society website, your support is critical to power the most promising science, make broad changes at the government level, and help patients and caregivers today. Help shed light on this devastating disease. To make a donation or provide support, please use the following link:

https://secure.braintumor.org/site/Donation2?df_id=8251&8251.donation=form1

About National Brain Tumor Society

NBTS unrelentingly invests in, mobilizes, and unites the brain tumor community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and caregivers.

Building on over 30 years of experience, we are the largest patient advocacy organization in the United States committed to curing brain tumors and improving the lives of patients and families. With thousands beside us, our collective voices and actions are a powerful force for progress.

Our donors, volunteers, advocates, and partners fuel our work and accelerate breakthroughs in brain tumor research. We will not stop until we defeat brain tumors - once and for all.

GBMDay

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. In 2022, TLR-AD1 received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

