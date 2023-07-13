Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by PCI Developments to supply 30 additional EV charging stations to commercial visitor parking spaces at the King George Hub development, scheduled for occupancy in 2025. In addition to the 748 Level 2 charging stations previously announced, an additional 29 Level 2 charging stations and 1 dual-port Level 3 charger will be installed at the site for use by visitors to commercial tenants.

PCI Developments, founded in 1982, is a Metro Vancouver real estate developer and investor specializing in urban mixed-use, commercial built-to-suit, and value-added repositioning of existing buildings. King George Hub is a landmark mixed-use development that will provide over 530,000 sq. ft. of LEED Gold, transit-oriented office and retail space in multiple phases, as well as nearly 2,400 homes situated at the junction of up to three rapid transit lines.

"The magnitude of the King George Hub project continues to grow, and we are very excited to expand our offering to include these new chargers, including Level 3 DC Fast Charging technology," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "PCI Developments & Mott Electric have been fantastic partners to work with and we look forward to bringing this critical amenity to visitors of King George Hub's commercial tenants."

Hypercharge will complete the project in collaboration with Mott Electric, which will manage the installation of all chargers and infrastructure requirements. Founded in 1930, Mott Electric, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, is one of the oldest and largest electrical contracting companies in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

