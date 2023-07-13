Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Resumes Field Work at Nemaska2 Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG | FSE:B7LM | USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce the resumption of exploration at its Nemaska2 Lithium Property, James Bay, Quebec,following the easing of the Province's emergency fire evacuation order. Brigadier remobilized crews to continue the previously announced 2023 Phase-1 exploration program which the Company anticipates may provide targets for a late-summer 2023 drill program.

Brigadier's goal for this and future exploration at Nemaska2 is to prove the existence of bulk tonnage, near-surface, lithium-bearing mineralization.

The Phase-1 program at Nemaska2 is being carried out by the Company's technical partner Géologica Groupe-Conseil ("Géologica") of Val D'or Quebec.

Summer 2023 Exploration Program

Exploration at Nemaska2 will feature a focus on the ~20 white pegmatite outcrops, each approximately 1,000 square metres in size. Particular attention will be applied to discover the possible existence of additional pegmatite dykes or other favorable structures.

Management Commentary

"Our thoughts go out to the communities who were and continue to be affected by the fires in Quebec. We are thankful for the quick action and clear communication by the various Quebec Ministries and Societies to ensure the safety of local residents including the Brigadier team", stated Rob Birmingham, CEO of Brigadier. "After a brief pause, we are excited to resume fieldwork again at Nemaska2 where we will continue to follow up on pegmatite occurrences, with assay results expected in the coming months."

The James Bay region has seen a heightened level of activity favorable to further development of a lithium supply chain within Quebec. In May, Ford Motor Company signed an 11-year lithium hydroxide purchase agreement with Nemaska Lithium. More recently Rio Tinto has moved into the district, signing option agreements with two company's, allowing for an investment of up to $175 million in exploration of early-stage lithium targets.

Nemaska2 may be one of the most conveniently located properties in the region for access, logistics and infrastructure, which will allow Brigadier to conduct its exploration programs and publish results in an efficient and timely manner.

With the recently closed private placement the Company is fully funded to carryout Phase-1 exploration at Nemaska2.

Historical Exploration

The Quebec government has previously carried out a large sampling program and also an airborne magnetometric survey over Nemaska2 which shows the presence of several low magnetic anomalies likely corresponding with fractures or shear zones within the granitic Valiquette Pluton. These structures are generally favourable to the formation of pegmatites and other metals. The presence of pegmatites recognized during the regional reconnaissance mapping, anomalous values of Li and Cs in regional till sampling, and the presence of a major lithium deposit (Whabouchi Deposit) in the area, are all elements favourable to the existence of mineralization sought by the Company.

About Nemaska2 Lithium Project

The Nemaska2 project consists of 162 map-designated mining titles (Nemaska2 and Nemaska2 extension) covering a total area of 8,300 hectares and is located in Northern Quebec, approximately 160 kilometres east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska. Neighbouring Brigadier's Nemaska2 project are claims held by Li-Ft Power, Brunswick Exploration, Dios Exploration, Critical Elements Lithium and about 23 kilometres to the east lies Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi project.

Nemaska2 hosts easily accessible on-site infrastructure, including a powerline, aerodrome, railway and an accommodations camp. The property is bisected by the region's primary east-west road and is approximately five kilometres by road from additional accommodations, fuel and supplies. A large portion of the property is also accessible by all-season logging roads, eliminating the need for any use of helicopters in reconnaissance, mapping, sampling or drilling.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

