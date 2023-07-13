Design Solutions Miami: Florida Design Magazine Features Miami-based Design Solutions on Cover

Luxury interior and architectural design firm Design Solutions has earned a coveted cover spot for their work on a modern tropical oasis that strikes the perfect balance between art and nature.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / When founder and lead designer of Design Solutions, Luciana Fragali, first spied the 400-year-old banyan tree sprawling across the property located in South Miami's Ponce Davis neighborhood, she knew it could be the centerpiece of a wonderful home design. What she didn't anticipate, however, was that the expertly-crafted interior and exterior design work dreamed up by her team at Design Solutions would lead to a featured cover spot in Florida Design Magazine, the region's premier luxury design publication.





Design Solutions

Design Solutions





For the past 15 years, in completing over 400 high-end residential design projects, Design Solutions has become known for the unique vision and creative talent they bring to each individual home. In combining proven best practices with an artistic approach inspired by Fragali's architectural studies in her native Brazil, Design Solutions has developed a reputation in Miami's luxury design world for transforming traditional residential spaces into distinct lifestyles destinations. Whether it's an old-world Spanish villa in Coral Gables, or a sleek, contemporary waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale, Design Solutions utilizes its innovative white-glove service approach to learn exactly what their clients want before applying their expertise and creativity to design a home that truly stands out.

Perhaps no project better exemplifies the firm's design skills than the 6,000-square-foot masterpiece situated on a 0.3-acre lot in South Miami's charming, Old Florida Ponce Davis neighborhood. The house, which serves as Fragali's personal residence, was designed by Cesar Molina, known for his contemporary Balinese-style homes, but the interior and exteriors exude the vision of Design Solutions.

Expertly crafted custom millwork, eye-catching accent walls, and built-in cabinetry characterize individual rooms, and a stunning split-cut coral stone, rarely found in Miami, is incorporated into both interior and exterior settings. A waterfall island in the kitchen, along with the primary bedroom's earthy tones of walnut, bronze, moss, and ivory are skillfully deployed to blur the line between inside and out further, helping to make the property a truly tropical modern oasis.

Appearing on the cover of Florida Design Magazine is an achievement in and of itself. The recognition is based solely on merit and cannot be purchased or attained through anything other than producing a unique home design.

About Design Solutions Miami

The prestigious team at Design Solutions is composed of 12 first-rate professionals in six very well-structured departments: creative, specifications, purchase & logistics, construction supervision, finance, and final staging. With their 15-plus years of experience, they are able to develop accurate project estimates and only work with trusted contractors and vendors.

To see the modern Miami oasis featured in Florida Design Magazine, click here: Tropical Modern Miami Oasis is Rooted in Beauty - Florida Design

And for more information about Design Solutions' luxury services, please visit: www.ds-miami.com.

Contact Information:

Suri Del Castillo

Director of Sales and Marketing

scastillo@ds-miami.com

305-778-6860

SOURCE: Design Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767335/Florida-Design-Magazine-Features-Miami-based-Design-Solutions-on-Cover