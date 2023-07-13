Prague, Czech Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - Recently, Cloudfresh has achieved GitLab Select Channel and Professional Services Partner statuses. It means that from now on, Cloudfresh aims to invest in GitLab expertise, drive product growth and revenues, and develop and implement professional services.

This strategic partnership started at the end of 2022, first with the Open Channel status, and now has flourished and leveled up, giving Cloudfresh a variety of great opportunities in the DevSecOps sector.

" To compete in today's market, companies must concurrently transform and streamline their software development, management, and security practices. The GitLab Channel Partner Program provides licenses and services certifications to empower partners like Cloudfresh to help customers fully utilize GitLab's DevSecOps platform. Together, we revolutionize collaboration among development, security, and operations teams. We're excited to welcome Cloudfresh to our program to deliver solutions and services that make our customers more successful, extracting the full capability from their DevSecOps and Digital Transformation initiatives. This collaborative effort drives innovation, agility, and market advantage, empowering customers to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape."

Matthew Coughlan

Director of EMEA Channels, GitLab Inc.

GitLab is a DevOps software solution that covers all stages of the DevSecOps lifecycle to enable the teams to deliver software faster while strengthening security and compliance. Recently, GitLab has been recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, which is the inaugural Magic Quadrant for this category. You can learn more about it here.





Cloudfresh & GitLab Partnership



Cloudfresh is deepening its valuable cooperation with GitLab to maximize the value of DevSecOps for the clients. This partnership is true evidence that the Cloudfresh team has gained all the necessary expertise and certifications in GitLab solutions and can sophisticatedly enable their clients with the best product mastering and strategies realizations together with GitLab. And that is what the Cloudfresh team has been effectively performing from the start of 2023 while cooperating with many clients who want to start with GitLab to strengthen and accelerate their application delivery.

During 2023, the Cloudfresh team has also developed a Professional Service Packages that covers all the stages of the GitLab implementation, migration, education, advisory, support, and integration with the other system. Cooperating with the experienced GitLab partner in your DevSecOps journey will shorten the learning curve for your teams and enable you to the faster achievements in your software delivery.

Cloudfresh continues to grow in the number of certified GitLab employees to empower clients with utmost care and support throughout their DevSecOps transformation. They are into DevSecOps and are working to build a precious DevOps community.

In recent months, Cloudfresh has already held two DevOps It Meetups: online and offline. The first aimed to discuss the need for DevOps professional certifications and share the best practices for passing the exams. The second offline event was about going from a startup to a large company without chaos engineering using CI technology. Cloudfresh is planning the 3rd DevOps It Meetup in July about how to Properly Administer and Automate with Kubernetes service.

All these initiatives have at their core the desire to build an expertised DevOps community, give people the possibility to network with other people and experts who share the same interests, and gain more proficiency and insight into DevOps solutions.

Cloudfresh believes that proper education in the vivid live format of the discussion with the possibility to meet industry experts in the DevOps fields is a great way to spread knowledge about modern technologies that will simplify and enhance the work of IT professionals. While being the GitLab Partner gives Cloudfresh a tremendous amount of opportunities to boost its knowledge in DevSecOps, help clients launch and facilitate their projects with GitLab, and develop the valuable DevOps community together with cutting-edge solutions.

Cloudfresh is Global Google Cloud Premier Partner, Zendesk Premier Partner, Asana Solutions Partner, Gitlab Select Channel Partner.

