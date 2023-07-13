Arcserve's Cloud Services shortlisted for prestigious award

Awards ceremony to be held in London on September 21, 2023

Arcserve, the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery, and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, has been shortlisted for the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards 2023. Arcserve Cloud Services is a finalist for the Cloud Data Recovery and Continuity Product of the Year.

The Cloud Excellence Awards recognize the best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors to the top use cases from end-user firms. This year's winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, September 21, in Central London.

Arcserve Cloud Services is a cloud-based disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) solution. When paired with Arcserve's backup and recovery solutions, Cloud Services ensures complete and reliable business continuity. It is architected from the ground up to streamline data backup and recovery management and get critical systems back online quickly and easily.

Said Patrick Tournoy, executive vice president of operations at Arcserve, "We are honored to be shortlisted for the Cloud DR and Continuity Product of the Year award at the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards 2023. It is very encouraging to receive recognition of our relentless commitment to helping organizations protect their critical data and maintain business continuity as they steer through an increasingly cloud-based business environment. Arcserve empowers businesses with the tools and technologies to recover swiftly from any disruption and stay resilient in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats."

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection, and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company's nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers' critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713403812/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jock Breitwieser

Arcserve

+1 408.800.5625

jock.breitwieser@arcserve.com