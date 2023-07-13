Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023

ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2023 | 15:26
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank To Host Homeownership Workshop in Partnership With Calvary Baptist Church

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / KeyBank is focusing on its commitment to advancing economic equity and inclusion by hosting a home ownership workshop at Calvary Baptist Church this month. The workshop is part of an ongoing partnership between KeyBank and local member churches of the National Baptist Church Convention, the nation's oldest and largest African American religious convention. The partnership will work to address the Black homeownership gap in Utah by providing recurring opportunities to learn about pathways to homeownership and to connect attendees with local subject matter experts at KeyBank.

July's workshop will cover the homebuying process, credit and credit scores, and the potential benefits of refinancing a mortgage. Details on the event are below, and all local residents are invited to attend:

Home Ownership Class: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon
Calvary Baptist Church | Pastor Oscar Moses
1090 South State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

"At KeyBank we know that homeownership is instrumental to building wealth and are committed to providing access to and knowledge about pathways to homeownership," said Brianna Adams, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank for Utah. "We are grateful to partner with Pastor Oscar Moses and other local faith leaders in Utah to provide additional resources to the community."

"We are excited and appreciative of the newly established partnership between Calvary Baptist Church and KeyBank," said Pastor Oscar Moses, Calvary Baptist Church. "This is a great opportunity to advance economic education, equity, inclusions, and to create generational wealth within the African American community."

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March?31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

# # #

Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change. NMLS #399797.

CFMA #230707-2156729

KeyBank, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767625/KeyBank-To-Host-Homeownership-Workshop-in-Partnership-With-Calvary-Baptist-Church

