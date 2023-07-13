KeyBank To Host Homeownership Workshop in Partnership With Calvary Baptist Church

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / KeyBank is focusing on its commitment to advancing economic equity and inclusion by hosting a home ownership workshop at Calvary Baptist Church this month. The workshop is part of an ongoing partnership between KeyBank and local member churches of the National Baptist Church Convention, the nation's oldest and largest African American religious convention. The partnership will work to address the Black homeownership gap in Utah by providing recurring opportunities to learn about pathways to homeownership and to connect attendees with local subject matter experts at KeyBank.

July's workshop will cover the homebuying process, credit and credit scores, and the potential benefits of refinancing a mortgage. Details on the event are below, and all local residents are invited to attend:

Home Ownership Class: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon

Calvary Baptist Church | Pastor Oscar Moses

1090 South State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

"At KeyBank we know that homeownership is instrumental to building wealth and are committed to providing access to and knowledge about pathways to homeownership," said Brianna Adams, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank for Utah. "We are grateful to partner with Pastor Oscar Moses and other local faith leaders in Utah to provide additional resources to the community."

"We are excited and appreciative of the newly established partnership between Calvary Baptist Church and KeyBank," said Pastor Oscar Moses, Calvary Baptist Church. "This is a great opportunity to advance economic education, equity, inclusions, and to create generational wealth within the African American community."

