Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.07.2023 | 15:31
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Mobile Secures Spectrum Ahead of US Expansion

DJ World Mobile Secures Spectrum Ahead of US Expansion 

Chainwire 
World Mobile Secures Spectrum Ahead of US Expansion 
13-Jul-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
London, England, 13th July, 2023 - Decentralized wireless network operator World Mobile has announced it has secured 
licensed spectrum in the United States of America. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's 
mission to bring reliable and affordable internet access to under-connected areas of the United States. 
World Mobile has secured up to 20MHz of spectrum across the states of California, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah, 
providing a solid foundation for World Mobile's US expansion plans. The spectrum will play a pivotal role in enabling 
the company's decentralized hybrid-connectivity solution, which combines blockchain technology with aerial and 
terrestrial infrastructure to provide connectivity at a cost multiples lower than traditional mobile network operators. 
World Mobile CEO Micky Watkins said: "By securing licensed spectrum, we are signaling our intent to revolutionize the 
connectivity landscape in the United States. Securing spectrum strengthens our position to deploy our network and 
support a profitable sharing economy. We believe in harnessing the collective power of individuals and communities to 
create a more inclusive and connected world." 
World Mobile securing licensed spectrum aligns with the US government's plan to support connectivity across the 
country. President Biden recently announced a USD42 billion high-speed internet initiative, which aims to expand 
broadband access to rural and low-income areas, as well as to promote competition and affordability in the market. 
The Commerce Department has officially distributed the funding, awarding grants at State level, ranging from roughly 
USD27 million to more than USD3.3 billion, based largely on local needs. 
World Mobile plans to deploy its service in the US later this year, following a successful commercial launch in 
Tanzania, and field tests in Kenya, Nigeria and Mozambique. The company has recently been bolstered by the appointment 
of ex-Softbank India country head and Bharti Airtel CEO, Manoj Kohli, who brings over 40 years' of telecoms experience 
to the leadership team. 
 
About World Mobile 
World Mobile was founded with a far-reaching goal: to connect everyone, everywhere while advocating for economic 
freedom and dignity. Unlike traditional mobile networks, World Mobile is based on blockchain and incentivizes people to 
be part of a sharing economy that taps into the trillion dollar global telecom market. Individuals and business owners 
around the world can operate nodes on its network and bring their community online while earning revenue. 
Learn more: https://worldmobile.io/ 
Contact details: 
Dan Edelstein 
pr@marketacross.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1679519 13-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1679519&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.