Visual Lease Continues Significant Growth in Second Quarter

Dedicated investments in its solutions, services and leadership expand company value

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Visual Lease , the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced its results from Q2 2023, reporting double-digit annual recurring revenue and customer percentage growth, year-over-year.

"Today, finance and operational leaders are working together in shaping and realizing their organization's growth strategies," said Robert Michlewicz, CEO of Visual Lease. "Their ability to make informed and effective decisions around critical areas, such as budget and resource allocation, as well as ESG program development and reporting, hinges on the integrity of their organization's data. By 2025, 50% of FP&A leaders will have enterprise-wide data strategy as a core responsibility, furthering the need for technology-backed data management processes. At Visual Lease, our proven solutions make it easy for cross-functional teams to accurately track and report on dynamic financial and operational datasets."

In Q2 2023, Visual Lease:

Expanded its platform value.

With its 23.6 release, Visual Lease launched a new Currency API to automatically update and synchronize foreign exchange rates to maintain consistency and comparability across Visual Lease, the ERP and the customer's entire finance ecosystem. Visual Lease facilitates unlimited currencies and allocations for lease accounting to support multinational organizations.

Enhanced its customer support offerings.

Visual Lease established Technical Account Managers (TAMs) to address enterprise clients' evolving business needs. This offering extends value to direct customers and supports the company's growing partner network.

Recognized as an industry leader.

G2 named Visual Lease a Leader in Enterprise Lease Administration and Enterprise Lease Accounting, as well an overall Leader in the Lease Accounting and Lease Administration categories. Visual Lease was also named a High Performer in the Small-Business Lease Administration category.

Held its quarterly Customer Advisory Board (CAB) meeting .

Visual Lease's executive leadership team invited a select group of customers to discuss and provide feedback on upcoming expanded reporting features, product roadmap prioritization and Visual Lease's strategic vision. Visual Lease will hold its annual on-site CAB meeting in Q3 2023.

Held Summer Innovation Days .

Visual Lease empowered team members from across the organization to come together and share creative ideas for developing new platform capabilities to support customers' needs and align to its corporate vision. The result - several platform extensions now included in our roadmap for review and consideration with our clients and partners.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, empowers organizations to leverage their lease portfolio as a strategic asset. Our platform is uniquely designed to meet the needs of every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio to reduce risk, drive confident and sustained lease accounting compliance and provide the visibility required to make agile business decisions. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards and implement proper lease controls to improve the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our award-winning software is used by 1,000+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets globally. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

