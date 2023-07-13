Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YBKX | ISIN: CH0102659627 | Ticker-Symbol: GAD
Lang & Schwarz
13.07.23
17:34 Uhr
0,479 Euro
+0,011
+2,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAM HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4570,50217:35
0,0000,00028.03.
ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2023 | 16:02
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IQ AI Ltd.: IQ-AI Announces Orphan Drug Designation for GaM in Pediatric GBM

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Imaging Biometrics, LLC (IB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IQ-AI Ltd (LSE:IQAI)(OTCQB:IQAIF), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for gallium maltolate (GaM) for the treatment of pediatric glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

In February, IB was granted Orphan Drug Designation for adult GBM. The US FDA has since confirmed that the designation granted in February applies to both adult and pediatric GBM patients. GBM is the most common and aggressive primary brain tumor in adults and children. There are currently no effective treatments for pediatric glioblastoma.

Oral GaM recently demonstrated significant survival benefit in a pre-clinical study for pediatric GBM. The results of the study, performed in the lab of Dr. Kathleen Schmainda, PhD and led by Dr. Mona Al-Gizawiy, PhD from the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), were presented at the 2023 Society of Neuro Oncology (SNO) Pediatric Conference in Washington, DC last month. Median overall survival was more than 2x longer in the group treated with GaM compared to the untreated controls. These promising results, coupled with the easy administration by capsule, make this a very attractive potential treatment option for both pediatric and adult patients.

"We are very pleased that the FDA has now confirmed that the orphan drug designation for GaM applies to all GBM populations including pediatric patients," said Trevor Brown, CEO of IQ-AI.

About Imaging Biometrics® LLC: IB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited, (LON:IQAI)(OTCQB:IQAIF), and focuses on delivering quantitative imaging platforms and therapeutics that transform how clinicians diagnose and treat patients more efficiently and effectively. For more information about Imaging Biometrics, visit the company's website at www.imagingbiometrics.com. Follow IB on Twitter, @IQAI_IB.

Contact Information:

Michael Schmainda
Tel: 262-439-8252

SOURCE: IQ AI Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767636/IQ-AI-Announces-Orphan-Drug-Designation-for-GaM-in-Pediatric-GBM

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.