Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2023 | 16:26
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freeman Logan M&A Advisors: Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors Announces Successful M&A Sell-Side Representation and Sale of SK Weston & Company

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is delighted to announce the successful sale of SK Weston & Company, a prominent provider of Call Center Consulting and Technology Managed Services, to a strategic buyer. The transaction marks another significant achievement for Freeman-Logan and demonstrates the firm's expertise in the technology sector.

Freeman Logan Logo

Freeman Logan Logo
FL Corp Logo

SK Weston & Company, known for its exceptional Call Center Consulting and Technology Managed Services, has established itself as a trusted partner to major corporations around the world. The company's cutting-edge solutions and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction have contributed to its impressive growth and reputation within the industry.

Following the launch of a comprehensive sell-side process, Freeman-Logan received an overwhelming response from potential buyers, with multiple offers pouring in. The firm's meticulous approach and tailored strategies ensured that the transaction was executed with the utmost professionalism and precision.

Steve Weston, CEO of SK Weston & Company, expressed his profound appreciation for Freeman-Logan's unwavering dedication and outstanding performance throughout the entire M&A process. "Working with Freeman-Logan has been an absolute pleasure. Their team's deep understanding of our business, industry knowledge, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in facilitating this successful sale," Steve remarked. "I am extremely grateful for their professionalism, guidance, and support. Freeman-Logan truly exceeded our expectations."

Russell Logan, Managing Partner at Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors, emphasized the significance of this transaction within the firm's strategic focus on Technology Managed Service Providers. "We are thrilled to have orchestrated yet another successful M&A deal in the technology sector," Logan stated. "The sale of SK Weston and Company is a testament to our team's proficiency and underscores our commitment to assisting companies in this fast-growing industry. This achievement builds upon our previous triumph with Excel Management Systems, Inc., a 35-year-old IT Managed Service Provider based in Columbus, Ohio, which we successfully sold last year."

Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors continues to strengthen its position as a leading advisor in the technology and M&A landscape. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and a client-centric approach, the firm remains dedicated to driving successful outcomes for its clients in the technology sector and beyond.

About Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors:

Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors is a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in assisting clients with strategic transactions. With a focus on the technology sector, the firm provides comprehensive sell-side and buy-side representation, valuation, and other transaction supporting services. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors delivers customized solutions to help clients achieve their M&A goals.

Contact Information

Mark Sadler
Partner
msadler@freemanlogan.com
(703) 626-6522

SOURCE: Freeman Logan M&A Advisors

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767160/Freeman-Logan-MA-Advisors-Announces-Successful-MA-Sell-Side-Representation-and-Sale-of-SK-Weston-Company

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.