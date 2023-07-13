Freeman Logan M&A Advisors: Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors Announces Successful M&A Sell-Side Representation and Sale of SK Weston & Company

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is delighted to announce the successful sale of SK Weston & Company, a prominent provider of Call Center Consulting and Technology Managed Services, to a strategic buyer. The transaction marks another significant achievement for Freeman-Logan and demonstrates the firm's expertise in the technology sector.





SK Weston & Company, known for its exceptional Call Center Consulting and Technology Managed Services, has established itself as a trusted partner to major corporations around the world. The company's cutting-edge solutions and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction have contributed to its impressive growth and reputation within the industry.

Following the launch of a comprehensive sell-side process, Freeman-Logan received an overwhelming response from potential buyers, with multiple offers pouring in. The firm's meticulous approach and tailored strategies ensured that the transaction was executed with the utmost professionalism and precision.

Steve Weston, CEO of SK Weston & Company, expressed his profound appreciation for Freeman-Logan's unwavering dedication and outstanding performance throughout the entire M&A process. "Working with Freeman-Logan has been an absolute pleasure. Their team's deep understanding of our business, industry knowledge, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in facilitating this successful sale," Steve remarked. "I am extremely grateful for their professionalism, guidance, and support. Freeman-Logan truly exceeded our expectations."

Russell Logan, Managing Partner at Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors, emphasized the significance of this transaction within the firm's strategic focus on Technology Managed Service Providers. "We are thrilled to have orchestrated yet another successful M&A deal in the technology sector," Logan stated. "The sale of SK Weston and Company is a testament to our team's proficiency and underscores our commitment to assisting companies in this fast-growing industry. This achievement builds upon our previous triumph with Excel Management Systems, Inc., a 35-year-old IT Managed Service Provider based in Columbus, Ohio, which we successfully sold last year."

Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors continues to strengthen its position as a leading advisor in the technology and M&A landscape. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and a client-centric approach, the firm remains dedicated to driving successful outcomes for its clients in the technology sector and beyond.

About Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors:

Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors is a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in assisting clients with strategic transactions. With a focus on the technology sector, the firm provides comprehensive sell-side and buy-side representation, valuation, and other transaction supporting services. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Freeman-Logan M&A Advisors delivers customized solutions to help clients achieve their M&A goals.

