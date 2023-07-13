Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first two core holes for a total of 607 metres of infill drilling (KMR23-01, and KMR23-02) targeting the high-grade Western Flank Zone (WFZ). Drilling is now underway on the third planned core hole KMR23-03 at the Kinsley Ridge IP geophysical target discovered in 2021, (Figure 1) The Kinsley Ridge IP target is designed to target an undrilled area between WFZ mineral resource and the past producing Ridge Pit.

Core cutting and sampling of the first WFZ core hole is now complete, and samples will be shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, Canada for gold fire assays and multi-element analysis in the coming days.

The second drill rig is now turning, with the commencement of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, as part of the 3,500 metre (m) combined reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling program at the Company's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Mountain Project" or "Kinsley Mountain") in Elko County, Nevada.

Near surface oxide-gold resource expansion RC drilling has now commenced at the Main Pit North target (8 holes for a total of 1,200 metres planned) designed to further delineate the companies 2020 shallow oxide gold intercept of 9.83 g/t gold over 7.6 metres in KMR20-030 (Figure 1, and Image 1). High-grade oxide gold mineralization at Main Pit North occurs within 120 metre depth from surface and 75 metres outside the current resource pit shell representing a unique resource expansion opportunity given the high-grade and shallow depth of the mineralization being targeted.

Following completion of RC drilling at Main Pit North the drill will move to the Secret Spot target where drilling designed to further delineate new 2020 surface oxide gold discovery that yielded 1.77 g/t gold over 25.3 metres in KMD20-007B in the centre of a broader 400 x 300 metre northwest trending gold in soil anomaly1. New geological mapping completed this month indicates more extensive Dunderberg Shale, a well demonstrated Kinsley Mountain gold host, than previously recognized, and association of drilled gold mineralization with steeply dipping southeast striking structures, which opens the potential expansion of the KMD20-007B surface oxide gold zone at depth.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "We are pleased to have added a second drill rig at Kinsley Mountain. With resource infill core drilling at the Western Flank Zone now complete we're excited to test the under-explored Kinsley Ridge IP target. Main Pit North continues to be a focus of RC resource expansion where high-grade near surface oxides have the potential to rapidly accrete gold ounces. In addition, the recently completed geological mapping at Secret Spot has significantly reinforced our view of the expansion potential of this already exciting new surface oxide gold discovery."

The Kinsley Project hosts mineral resources comprising the high-grade sulphide Western Flank Zone and near surface oxide of 418,000 indicated ounces gold at 2.63 g/t gold, and 117,000 inferred ounces gold at 1.51 g/t gold1. Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone. The Kinsley Project was an historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near surface open pit oxide gold between 1995-1999.





Figure 1. 2023 Planned RC and Diamond Drilling and Kinsley Ridge IP Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/173407_d5c33c35640aeb9b_001full.jpg





Image 1: RC Drilling Underway at Main Pit North Target Looking East

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/173407_d5c33c35640aeb9b_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant, and Christopher W. Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC), Senior Geologist, both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone have verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

For more information, please contact:

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: +1 (604) 773-1467

Email: jeremyy@copaur.com

Max Sali, Director

Tel: +1 (604) 367-8117

Email: msali@copaur.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, conducting exploration work on its projects, receipt of assays, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company and its properties, and other matters.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173407