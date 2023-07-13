Celebrate Summer with Firstleaf's Exclusive Collection of Award-Winning Rosé Wines

Firstleaf Data Reveals That Rosé is On Course to Be the No. 1 Wine Choice In Several of the Nation's Largest States This Summer

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Synonymous with outdoor dining and summer's relaxed vibe, rosés and lighter wines are some of the season's favorite sips. Should 2022's wine consumption trends continue this year, wine lovers in New York, Colorado and Pennsylvania will have outpaced other states in making rosé their summer wine of choice.

That's according to Firstleaf, America's most personalized wine company, which also anticipates rosé interest to soar in California, Florida, and Texas as summer heats up. These states round out the top six where Firstleaf members are reaching for rosé - and other refreshing, light-bodied varieties - to accompany many of their warm-weather pursuits.

"We're not surprised at all by the data, as there are so many summertime activities perfectly suited to our rosés and lighter wines," said Firstleaf Founder and CEO, Philip James. "At one time, there was a myth that wine was not typically associated with everything from the beach to barbecues. But today, consumers are enjoying summertime wines at every occasion, and we're happy to offer what is truly an extensive collection of award-winning, lighter varieties that will enhance the summer season."

Firstleaf is offering a special summer ready Rosé Season 15-bottle bundle, filled with bottles that are both exclusive to Firstleaf and award-winners:

Dolcetto Rosé by Linguist Estates offers exotic aromas and tropical fruit flavors accompanied by a delectable structural balance. This wine comes from one of our most decorated California brands, which boasts many awards, including Best of Class and Best of Central Coast, as well as multiple Gold Medals and 90+ point scores.

Chanmé Méchant Cinsault-Grenache Rosé, Firstleaf's Double Gold Medal-winning Rosé, is crafted in a Provençal style, using a blend of the grape varieties Cinsault and Grenache. However, this wine leans darker in color and fruitier in flavor than the dry, delicate rosés of Provence, and features pungent floral aromas and ripe red and stone fruit notes.

Punt Comú Cava Brut Rosé is a triple Silver Award winner and a Firstleaf exclusive. Spain's Mediterranean climate is perfect for winegrowing, so it's no surprise that one of the world's favorite sparkling wines, cava, comes from Spain. Warm, dry days during the growing season are tempered by the nearby Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

"While rosé continues to be a popular choice for summertime wine lovers, that's only where it begins," said James. "There are so many lighter varieties that are now enjoyed this time of year, and Firstleaf prides itself on offering wines to suit every taste."

Firstleaf employs patented technology with a remarkable 96% accuracy rate to analyze and map its award-winning collection of wines with the unique preferences of each customer. This is accomplished through an advanced quiz and ratings system which expertly matches each bottle to the member's taste.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping more than one million people find wines they're guaranteed to love.

Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

In June 2023, Firstleaf surpassed the 3,000 award mark, with more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Industry-leading innovation is seen in the company's 2023 introduction of WinePrint. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into member preferences, including favorite wines, varietals and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint will be a starring feature on the company's soon-to-be-released app, Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

