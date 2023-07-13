Peer To Peer Network Collaborates with Prominent Social Media Influencers to Promote Revolutionary Product MOBICARD 1.5 and Peer To Peer Network as a Whole

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Peer To Peer Network (OTC PINK:PTOP) ("PTOP"), a leading innovator in the digital business card industry, is thrilled to announce its exciting partnership with Tristen Martinez, an influential figure with a massive following on social media. This collaboration aims to amplify the visibility and reach of Peer To Peer's groundbreaking product, MOBICARD, and establish a stronger connection with its target audience.

With the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing, Peer To Peer Network recognizes the immense power of social media influencers in shaping consumer trends and preferences. By joining forces with Tristen Martinez, a trailblazer in the Tick Toc community, & others Peer To Peer Network aims to leverage their extensive reach and authenticity to generate heightened brand awareness and engagement.

MOBICARD1.5 represents a leap forward in digital business cards, offering customers an innovative solution with proprietary patented solutions that will differentiate itself as best of class based on the superior capabilities. Its unique features, coupled with Peer To Peer Network's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, make it an ideal candidate for collaboration with a renowned social media influencer.

Through this partnership, Peer To Peer Network seeks to tap into Tristen Martinez's compelling storytelling abilities and genuine connection with their audience. Tristen Martinez's expertise and passion for consumer products will drive impactful conversations, provide valuable insights, and showcase the tangible benefits of Peer To Peer Network as a company as well as the MOBICARD product.

"We are delighted to team up with Tristen Martinez in our mission to revolutionize the business card space," said Joshua Sodaitis, CEO at Peer To Peer Network. "His ability to connect with and inspire his followers aligns perfectly with our brand values and the unique qualities of MOBICARD. We are confident that this collaboration will amplify our message and introduce our game-changing product to an even wider audience. What better way to launch our new apps then with an influencer added to a traditional media launch campaign."

Tristen Martinez expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "MOBICARD1.5 will be a game-changer in the digital business card realm, and I am thrilled to partner with Peer To Peer Network to share its exceptional features and benefits with my followers. The launch of this proprietary product will be exciting. Together, we will create engaging content that not only educates but also inspires my audience to explore this innovative product."

Followers and fans can expect to witness a dynamic mix of informative and entertaining content, including engaging videos, captivating images, and thought-provoking discussions across Tristen Martinez's various platforms. This collaboration will provide an exclusive opportunity for the influencer's audience to gain firsthand insights into the remarkable capabilities of MOBICARD and its potential to enhance their business card needs.

"We are getting very close to launching the new MOBICARD platform, which will be released in a couple of iterations, consisting of a MOBICARD1.5 for individual users, and then MOBICARD2.0 for enterprise accounts. We will be announcing our beta test program very soon. In the mean, we are lining up multiple different avenues that will allow us to get the maximum eyes on the new product upon release. Having influencers, PR firms, and added distribution channels to draw attention to our release of MOBICARD1.5 it gives us an accelerated probability of gaining traction fast, in the marketplace early on. This is probably the best time to become a shareholder in my opinion as we are very close to announcing major fundamental strategic objective milestones being completed," concluded Joshua Sodaitis Chairman & CEO.

For more information about Peer To Peer Network and MOBICARD1.5 visit www.ptopnetwork.com. Stay tuned for exciting updates from Tristen Martinez by following him on Tristen Martinez (@realtristenmartinez) | TikTok

About Tristen Martinez (@realtristenmartinez) is a prominent social media figure with over 330,000 followers, and expert in the military content/ marketing realm. Known for his engaging content and authentic connections, Tristen has built a loyal following, inspiring and influencing individuals in their workplaces , organizations, and homes.

About Peer To Peer Network: Peer To Peer Network is a leading technology company and innovator committed to delivering groundbreaking products that enhance the lives of its customers. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Peer To Peer Network has established itself as a trusted brand within the digital business card community.

