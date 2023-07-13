PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / MicroAge®, The Digital Transformation Experts®, announced it was named the Barracuda 2023 Email Protection Partner of the Year during the Barracuda Americas Discover23 partner conference. Barracuda Networks, Inc. is a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions.

MicroAge Awarded Barracuda Discover 2023 Americas Email Protection Partner of the Year

"Email protection continues to be a crucial area of cybersecurity for our clients," said MicroAge Senior Vice President of Marketing and Technology, Larry Fulop. "Barracuda's security solutions have become integral to MicroAge's backup and protection offering as we continue expanding our service capabilities."

In 2021 alone, CyberTalk.org reported that more than 15 billion spam emails were generated, and "83% of organizations reported experiencing phishing attacks." Email is still the most used corporate tool, and as cyberattacks become more pervasive and advanced, email security is critical to organizations' security efforts.

Although email security is a core area of vulnerability, organizations are often using outdated or insufficient protection programs that fail to address the complexity of today's threat environments. Barracuda has identified 13 different types of email threats: spam, malware, data exfiltration, URL phishing, scamming, spear phishing, domain impersonation, brand impersonation, extortion, business email compromise, conversation hijacking, lateral phishing, and account takeover. MicroAge brings deep domain expertise to these challenges, helping clients assess where they are today and where they need to be, then implementing and managing (when needed) the most comprehensive email protection to fit their specific needs.

"We're excited to honor MicroAge with the Barracuda Americas Discover23 award for Email Protection Partner of the Year," said Maria Martinez, VP of Americas Channels at Barracuda. "The exceptional work delivered by MicroAge serves as a testament to their commitment to excellence and ability to deliver impactful solutions to our valued clients. Together, we are poised to achieve even greater success, leveraging our combined expertise and driving innovation in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. We look forward to continued growth and success in our partnership with MicroAge."

About MicroAge

MicroAge combines a powerful mix of technology services, backed by vendor-certified engineers and an acclaimed panel of experts to deliver the competitive edge technology leaders need to lead in a disruptive, digital environment. A Gold-Certified Microsoft partner, MicroAge is recognized annually by Computer Reseller News (CRN) in the Tech Elite 250, Solution Provider 500, and MSP 500 lists of top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, MicroAge has a rapidly expanding national salesforce to support growing demand.

About Barracuda Networks

At Barracuda, we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our clients' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them.

