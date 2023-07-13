Anzeige
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Unleashing the Power of Green Hydrogen: A Hot Investment Trend

DJ Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Unleashing the Power of Green Hydrogen: A Hot Investment Trend 

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. 
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Unleashing the Power of Green Hydrogen: A Hot Investment Trend 
13-Jul-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Unleashing the Power of Green Hydrogen: A Hot Investment Trend 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES 
 
London, United Kingdom | July 13, 2023 09:03 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 ValueTheMarkets.com News Commentary: As governments globally push towards a sustainable future, decarbonizing 
industries has become a principal goal. Green hydrogen, a clean fuel, is exciting and companies leading its use are 
drawing investor interest. Among these pioneering organizations are Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: JEV) (OTC: 
JROOF) (FRA: JLM), Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY), BP (NYSE: BP), and Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J), who have formed 
impressive collaborations and are ahead of the curve in their efforts to reduce emissions. 
Norsk Hydro is pioneering the use of green hydrogen in aluminum production, revolutionizing this traditionally 
carbon-intensive industry. Meanwhile, BP has partnered with Aberdeen City Council to establish the Aberdeen Hydrogen 
Hub, a venture set to produce over 800 kilograms of green hydrogen per day. Similarly, Jacobs Solutions has formed a 
strategic partnership with Fortescue Future Industries, providing technical expertise to assist in achieving global 
ammonia, green hydrogen, and renewable energy targets. Together, these collaborations signify an industry-wide 
commitment to sustainable energy practices and signal a promising future for the green hydrogen movement. 
Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: JEV) (OTC: JROOF) (FRA: JLM) has announced a strategic industrial partnership with 
EXOGEN Hydrogen Solutions and Sofinter Group to manufacture, implement, and service an innovative Hydrogen Steam Plant, 
the HSP3000. This EU-based partnership marks a significant breakthrough for JEV as the HSP3000 is a scalable, turnkey 
solution that could help industrial companies drastically reduce their emissions. Industry leader, Sofinter Group will 
produce and assemble, while Exogen will offer the plant as an integrated product and engineering solution including 
hydrogen production and storage units. Better still, each plant installation is expected to eliminate the CO2 
equivalent of about 5,000 cars permanently. The HSP3000 features the patented DCCT boiler technology developed by 
Hydrogen Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jericho Energy Ventures. Today, many legacy industrial steam and 
district heating systems need to be updated or replaced to meet Net Zero emission goals. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. 
hopes to help make this happen. 
Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) has achieved a significant breakthrough by producing the world's first successful batch of 
aluminum using green hydrogen at its Navarra, Spain plant. Collaborating with industrial engineering group Fives, Hydro 
replaced natural gas with carbon-free green hydrogen, demonstrating it as a viable energy source for recycling 
aluminum. This landmark industrial-scale test is part of Hydro's commitment to decarbonization, taking a significant 
step towards producing carbon-free aluminum from post-consumer scrap. The results of this initiative could pave the way 
for wide-scale hydrogen adoption in high-temperature heating processes across various industries, supporting the global 
transition to a sustainable, net-zero emissions economy. Currently, over 99% of hydrogen, a key energy carrier, is 
produced from fossil fuels, but green hydrogen presents a potential emission-free alternative. By harnessing green 
hydrogen, Norsk Hydro has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and has positioned itself as a leader in the 
transition to a low-carbon economy. 
Another company making significant strides in the green energy sector is BP (NYSE: BP). In partnership with Aberdeen 
City Council, BP has established the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, a groundbreaking project set to commence production in 
2025. The hub aims to deliver over 800 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, which will be utilized to fuel 25 buses and 
a similar number of other fleet vehicles. This initiative not only reduces carbon emissions but also showcases the 
potential of green hydrogen as a viable fuel source for transportation. BP's involvement in the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub 
exemplifies the company's commitment to investing in green solutions. By collaborating with local authorities and 
leveraging their expertise, BP is driving the transition to a sustainable energy future. This partnership also 
highlights the importance of public-private cooperation in achieving ambitious decarbonization targets. 
Meanwhile, Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J), a renowned engineering and consulting firm, is also at the forefront of the 
decarbonization movement. Recently, the company announced a strategic partnership with Fortescue Future Industries 
(FFI), a subsidiary of Fortescue Metals Group. This partnership underpins the shared commitment to renewable energy, 
supporting FFI's global green hydrogen and renewable energy projects, aimed at decarbonizing heavy industries. FFI, a 
pioneering green energy firm, is working on the technology and energy supply needed to decarbonize Fortescue Metals 
Group, one of the world's largest iron ore producers. Backed by a USD6.2 billion investment in 2022, FFI plans to 
eliminate fossil fuel use by 2030 and transition the metals group into a global green energy powerhouse. Jacobs' 
partnership with FFI underscores the company's drive for clean, low carbon, and resilient energy solutions, 
demonstrating a future-focused approach to the energy transition. 
Investing in companies like Jericho Energy Ventures, Norsk Hydro, BP, and Jacobs Solutions Inc offers not only the 
potential for financial returns but also the opportunity to support the transition toward a more sustainable world. 
These companies are leading the way in decarbonization, driving innovation, and shaping the future of clean energy. As 
governments, businesses, and consumers increasingly prioritize environmental sustainability, investing in green 
hydrogen has never been more critical. 
 
