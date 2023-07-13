Diversio: Leading DEI Platform Releases Cutting-Edge Features to Reduce Churn With DEI Data

Simple and unified reporting, experience, and intersectional features

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Diversio, the leading, global diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) Platform, announces the addition of robust data analysis features, including custom demographic and experience fields, organization-specific demographic groups, and intersectional analysis and reporting for a closer look at DEI than ever before. Diversio has also recently published its updated branding and optimized website. The new features and website both place a renewed emphasis on user experience, simplicity, and continuity throughout from data collection, reporting and analysis, strategic planning, execution, and the Diversio Platform and resources.

With Platform update V 3.0, the Diversio Platform opens to a new homepage highlighting the most important details, quickly identifying the organization's strengths and opportunity areas. Users can assess the year over year, overall Inclusion Score to evaluate progress and compare it to the industry benchmark. Collect, report, and strategize in a single, unified DEI Platform for a clear understanding of where the organization stands, making it easier than ever to quantify the bottom-line impact of investing in DEI and realize the returns on that investment.

The release of the latest Diversio Platform update continues to improve diversity and inclusion analysis capabilities. Updated reporting features provide diversity and inclusion performance data over time. Users can add additional demographic and experience questions to their survey, then display the results in a variety of breakdowns to add snapshots to company reports. With access to more personalized data, teams can narrow their targets for improvement and create detailed improvement strategies. The latest update enables users to report intersectional assessments across demographics and Inclusion Scores. The experience can be customized to meet any organization's goals, with unique intersectionality groups and robust insights to inform actionable initiatives to drive change.

"We are thrilled to release Diversio's renewed user-centered experiences to guide DEI professionals, HR leaders, executives, and other changemakers with simplicity and detail to their most diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace cultures. These initiatives will positively impact employee engagement and business ROI in organizations around the world." - Laura McGee, Diversio CEO

About Diversio: Diversio is the DEI-focused people platform that measures, tracks, and improves DEI. By connecting AI technology, sophisticated data analytics, and knowledgeable subject matter experts, Diversio is able to accurately diagnose your opportunity areas, benchmark against peers, and create a robust action plan that will meet your DEI goals. Through the unique combination of technology and human expertise, Diversio is driving meaningful impact for hundreds of organizations across over 35 countries globally.

