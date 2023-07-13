DJ Renewi plc: Results of the 13 July 2023 Annual General Meeting

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Results of the 13 July 2023 Annual General Meeting 13-Jul-2023 / 16:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Renewi plc ("Renewi" or the "Company") Results of the 13 July 2023 Annual General Meeting Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 19 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 9 June 2023 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders with the exception of resolution 17. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows: Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Total votes cast (ex Withheld Votes Withheld) No. of % of No. of % of No. of No. of % of Issued shares shares shares shares shares shares Share voted voted Capital 1. To receive and adopt the 2023 report and 47,397,557 99.97% 13,423 0.03% 343,164 47,410,980 59.07% accounts 2. To approve the Remuneration Report 46,230,111 97.21% 1,326,101 2.79% 197,932 47,556,212 59.26% 3. To approve the Remuneration Policy 46,585,909 97.59% 1,152,177 2.41% 16,058 47,738,086 59.48% 4. To elect Katleen Vandeweyer 47,706,419 99.92% 39,022 0.08% 8,703 47,745,441 59.49% 5. To re-elect Ben Verwaayen 37,954,619 80.45% 9,223,854 19.55% 575,671 47,178,473 58.79% 6. To re-elect Allard Castelein 47,176,598 98.81% 570,383 1.19% 7,163 47,746,981 59.49% 7. To re-elect Jolande Sap 47,127,059 98.70% 621,085 1.30% 5,405 47,748,144 59.50% 8. To re-elect Luc Sterckx 47,175,588 98.80% 570,611 1.20% 7,350 47,746,199 59.49% 9. To re-elect Neil Hartley 47,172,134 98.80% 574,362 1.20% 7,648 47,746,496 59.49% 10. To re-elect Otto de Bont 47,704,703 99.91% 40,691 0.09% 8,750 47,745,394 59.49% 11. To re-elect Annemieke den Otter 47,686,496 99.87% 60,801 0.13% 6,847 47,747,297 59.49% 12. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors 47,711,322 99.93% 34,845 0.07% 7,977 47,746,167 59.49% 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to 47,721,551 99.95% 22,173 0.05% 10,420 47,743,724 59.49% determine the auditors' remuneration 14. To authorise political donations / 47,174,424 98.80% 571,462 1.20% 8,203 47,745,886 59.49% expenditure 15. To authorise the company to allot ordinary 41,333,612 86.56% 6,415,963 13.44% 4,569 47,749,575 59.50% shares 16*. To disapply pre-emption rights (general 43,194,802 90.50% 4,533,148 9.50% 26,194 47,727,950 59.47% authority ) 17*. To disapply pre-emption rights 34,949,375 73.19% 12,798,998 26.81% 5,771 47,748,373 59.50% (additional authority) 18*. To authorise the company to purchase its 47,480,008 99.44% 268,153 0.56% 5,983 47,748,161 59.50% own shares 19*. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting on not less than 14 clear 46,821,576 98.06% 927,670 1.94% 4,898 47,749,246 59.50% days' notice

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewi.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Board notes that resolution 17, the additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights, did not reach the required threshold to pass.

In the coming months, the Board will engage with shareholders who voted against this resolution to understand the reasons behind their voting and, in accordance with the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company will provide an update on that engagement and any actions taken in response within six months.

A final summary of the views heard during this shareholder engagement will be included in the Annual Report and Accounts 2024, and the explanatory notes to the relevant resolution to be put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting in 2024 will reflect the outcomes of deliberations as appropriate.

For further information: Paternoster Communications Renewi plc +44 20 3012 0241 +44 7976 321 540 Tom Buchanan Adam Richford, Head of Investor Relations

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 63.6%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 257612 EQS News ID: 1679839 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1679839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2023 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)