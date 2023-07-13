Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends and Special Dividend

The Directors have declared first quarterly interim dividends and a special dividend for the year ending 31 May 2024 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 August 2023 to shareholders on the register on 21 July 2023. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 20 July 2023.

Share Class First Quarterly Interim Dividend Amount per Share Special Dividend Amount per Share UK Equity Shares 1.60p - Global Equity Income Shares 1.60p - Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1.00p 2.00p Managed Liquidity Shares 1.00p -

These dividends each represent an increase of 0.10p and 0.05p per share respectively over the first interim dividends for the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares paid for the year ending 31 May 2023.

In expectation of higher levels of income being received by the Balanced Risk Allocation Portfolio, due to the current interest rate environment, the Directors have declared a special dividend of 2.00p per share, in addition to an interim dividend of 1.00p per share, making a total dividend of 3.00p per share payable for the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

Dividend Policy

For the year ending 31 May 2024, the Board will target at least maintaining the dividend level from year to year for each of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares. Depending on the level of income received in the relevant quarters, the quarterly dividends for each share class may be enhanced with contributions from capital. Typically, the first three interim dividends will be equal in size with a final fourth interim dividend that has the potential to be increased. The Directors only intend to declare dividends on the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares and Managed Liquidity Shares annually when the level of income allows and having taken into account the dividends paid on the other Share classes.

13 July 2023