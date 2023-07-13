ScalePad Continues Its Growth Strategy With Its Fourth Acquisition in 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / ScalePad, the premier provider of solutions Managed Service Providers (MSPs) use to effectively manage their clients' infrastructure and improve their internal operations, today announces the acquisition of Adept Managed Continuity (AdeptMC), a comprehensive solution which adds business continuity to its backup monitoring offering that includes Backup Radar. Together, they provide a comprehensive disaster recovery (DR) planning and backup monitoring, reporting, and compliance platform for MSPs.

ScalePad AdeptMC

ScalePad Acquires Adept Managed Continuity

AdeptMC's automation platform transforms the way providers create business continuity and disaster recovery plans and helps generate new recurring revenue streams. AdeptMC removes bottlenecks from MSPs' testing of clients' recovery plans. AdeptMC marks the fifth acquisition by ScalePad, which includes Lifecycle Insights, Cognition360, and ControlMap in 2023, and the acquisition of Backup Radar in late 2021.

"This acquisition will strengthen our portfolio's data protection, business continuity, and disaster recovery management offering so our partners can deliver the masterful experience their clients deserve," said Dan Wensley, CEO of ScalePad. "Business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) planning is an essential component of the QBR process, as it helps further mitigate risks for both MSPs and their clients. By adding AdeptMC to our offerings, we now provide MSPs additional resources to automate and simplify their planning processes."

"Building Adept Managed Continuity has been a great journey, and our technology will be a great fit for ScalePad," said Chris Jones, outgoing CEO and co-founder of AdeptMC. "ScalePad is an organization that prioritizes its partners and drives innovation. With deep expertise in the MSP space and a keen understanding of where the market needs to go, I'm excited to watch how ScalePad will incorporate our DR planning technology into its product portfolio in the future."

"Once integrated into the ScalePad core platform, AdeptMC's disaster recovery planning technology will enable a new level of automation across its product portfolio for MSPs' mission-critical BCDR processes," said Wensley. "With this integration, MSPs will accomplish tasks that traditionally take hours or even days in a matter of minutes, ultimately enhancing resilience, productivity, and client satisfaction."

About Adept Managed Continuity:

Adept Managed Continuity provides MSPs and ITSPs with a comprehensive managed continuity solution to ensure the resiliency of its clients' businesses. The automation platform transforms the way MSPs create disaster recovery plans and helps generate new recurring revenue streams. Adept Managed Continuity removes the bottlenecks that occur when MSPs test their clients' recovery plans.

About ScalePad:

ScalePad partners with MSPs to deliver the masterful IT experience that clients expect. ScalePad's innovative asset lifecycle management, business intelligence & analytics, business continuity & disaster recovery, and governance, risk & compliance solutions surface hidden risks and actionable opportunities, delivering automated analysis and insights that improve service delivery.

ScalePad has received recognition and awards in various categories, including DattoCon Best Revenue Opportunity, SMB Best Revenue Model, and SMB Channel Allstar. In 2022, ScalePad was listed as a top-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list and recognized on the Great Place to Work 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada list. Visit us at scalepad.com.

Contact Information

Brittany Thibaudeau

Communications Specialist

media@scalepad.com

(604) 334-8986

SOURCE: ScalePad

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766921/ScalePad-Acquires-Adept-Managed-Continuity