BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 13



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 40,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 115.61 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 17 July 2023 the issued share capital of the Company will be 135,106,194 Ordinary Shares, excluding 480,000 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 0.35% of the Company's total issued share capital (135,586,194 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 135,106,194 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0203 649 2639

13 July 2023