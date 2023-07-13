Optimum Employer Solutions Earns a Best Place to Work Award in Orange County, Eighth Consecutive Year

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / For the eighth year in a row, Optimum Employer Solutions has earned its place as one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County.









"This award demonstrates the consistent and steady commitment of all our employees to create and maintain a workplace culture that is positive and supportive," says President and Founder Kevin Gramian. "Most of how Optimum is assessed is based on the experience of the employees who work here. I'm so proud of them and of the policies and programs we have created to make this a great place to work."

In-depth employee surveys about their honest experience at work comprise 80% of a company's overall score and include open-ended questions on areas such as:

Communication and workplace culture

Supervisor relationship

Training, technology, and development

Diversity and inclusion

Leadership

Benefits and work-life balance.

Employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics are also evaluated, and the combined scores determine the top organizations and their ranking.

A project of the Orange County Business Journal, in partnership with Workforce Research Group, the county-wide survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses. Winners were announced in the July 3rd issue of the Orange County Business Journal.

Optimum Employer Solutions also appeared on OCBJs Best Places to Work list from 2016 to 2022; and on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list from 2011-2019, 2022, and 2023.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) - was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

We Care About Your Humans

www.optimumhr.net

