Kuros Biosciences AG
/ Key word(s): Study results
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, July 13, 2023 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or the "Company"), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today the completion of enrollment in the STRUCTURE trial, which is investigating the safety and efficacy of Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) in single-level transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedures in patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD).
Fibrin-PTH is a novel parathyroid hormone-based healing matrix allowing targeted, controlled bone generation. "This first-of-its-kind, drug-biologic combination product has the potential to transform the way spinal fusions are performed" agreed Dr R. Todd Allen from UCSD, one of the investigators of the study. Due to its injectable formulation, it is particularly well suited for minimally invasive approaches.
Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "This is a major milestone for the company as well as the patients and surgeons we serve across the globe. We look forward with great anticipation to the initial readout from the Phase 2 trial, which we estimate will be in December of this year."
The STRUCTURE trial is being conducted under an open Investigational New Drug (IND) program for spinal fusion, which was filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020. STRUCTURE has enrolled 50 patients with DDD requiring single-level interbody fusion with concomitant posterolateral fusion (PLF). The primary endpoint of the trial is radiographic interbody fusion using CT scans at 12 months, as determined by an independent radiology expert panel. Upon successful completion of the Phase 2 study, the Phase 3 program will be initiated.
For further information, please contact:
About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)
About Kuros Biosciences
Forward Looking Statements
1. Data on file
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kuros Biosciences AG
|Wagistrasse 25
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 733 4747
|Fax:
|+41 44 733 4740
|E-mail:
|info@kurosbio.com
|Internet:
|www.kurosbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325814116
|Valor:
|32581411
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1679919
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1679919 13.07.2023 CET/CEST