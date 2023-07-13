Anzeige
13.07.2023 | 20:02
ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires The Milestone Company

ALKEME expands agency partner reach to the Midwest

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of The Milestone Company, a Cadiz, Ohio-based full-service insurance agency with additional offices in New Philadelphia, Ohio and Steubenville, Ohio.

ALKEME Acquires The Milestone Company

Founded in 1946, the Milestone Agency is a fourth-generation, family-owned insurance agency that has been serving eastern Ohio with a wide variety of property and casualty insurance solutions to individuals, families and businesses.

"Milestone has an eighty-year plus track record of providing exceptional customer service to its clients in Ohio," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "We are excited to welcome their experienced team to the ALKEME family as we continue to expand our presence in Ohio and beyond."

"As one of the longer standing insurance agencies in Ohio, we are always looking for ways to better serve our customer base," said Dan Milleson, President of The Milestone Company. "Our partnership with ALKEME will allow us to have a better selection of tools to further enhance our strategic services for our customers."

ABOUT ALKEME
ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-50 privately held insurance agencies in the US. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

