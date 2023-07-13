Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: France Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $4.06 Billion by 2028, Get Insights on 129 Existing Data Centers and 12 Upcoming Facilities across France - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the France data center market will grow at a CAGR of 4.66% from 2022-2028.



France is a mature Western European data center market with significant investments from local and global operators, driven by government initiatives for digitalization, AI/ML technologies, and big data solutions. It is well-connected with major markets and is home to major cloud services providers such as OVHcloud, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle. France has established Free Trade and Industrial Free Zones and is a major global nuclear power producer, committing to carbon neutrality by 2050. The France data center market is experiencing increasing demand for colocation, with the country leading Europe in digital product leadership ahead of Germany and the UK. In 2022, the major investors in the market were Digital Realty, Telehouse, and CyrusOne. The market also witnessed investments from new entrants such as CloudHQ, Stratosfair, Titan Datacenters, and Yondr.

France Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 4.06 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 715 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 151 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 4.66 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 1.27 Billion (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Key Highlights

The France data center market is experiencing significant growth and success, primarily due to the proactive initiatives taken by the government to drive digitalization, AI/ML technologies, and big data solutions. These efforts have positioned France as a frontrunner toward technological advancement and innovation.

France's strong commitment to renewable energy sources is a notable aspect that distinguishes it from other Western European countries. France boasts an abundance of hydroelectricity, nuclear power, wind energy, and solar photovoltaic power. This dedication to sustainable energy solutions aligns with the global push for a greener future and further enhances France's appeal as a hub for data centers.

Paris, the capital city of France, has emerged as the primary hub for data center investment in the country. It holds a prominent position within the FLAP market, which includes Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. Paris's strategic location and well-established infrastructure make it an attractive destination for data center development.

Furthermore, creating Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Free Trade Zones (FTZs) within the city provides additional incentives for investors. These designated areas offer a favorable business environment, including tax benefits and streamlined regulatory processes, further enticing domestic and international investors to establish data center facilities in Paris.

France's connectivity infrastructure is rapidly expanding to meet the demands of the digital age. With approximately 18 operational submarine cables and plans to establish six more cables soon, France is ensuring enhanced connectivity and data exchange capabilities. This surge in submarine cable infrastructure has attracted considerable investments in data centers nationwide.

The France data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure

Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems, Generators, Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Building & Engineering Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and DCIM

Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Building & Engineering Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and DCIM Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV Geography: Paris and Other Cities

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, Pure Storage, Quanta Cloud Technology.

Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, Pure Storage, Quanta Cloud Technology. Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: APL Data Center, Artelia, Arup, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, Bouygues Energies & Services, CapIngelec, Eiffage, EYP MCF, JERLAURE, M+W Group, LPI Group, Mercury, Reid Brewin Architects, TPF Ingenierie.

APL Data Center, Artelia, Arup, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, Bouygues Energies & Services, CapIngelec, Eiffage, EYP MCF, JERLAURE, M+W Group, LPI Group, Mercury, Reid Brewin Architects, TPF Ingenierie. Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M, ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Carrier, Condair, Cummins, D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS, Eaton, ebm-papst, FlaktGroup, Grundfos, GS Yuasa, HITEC Power Protection, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Kohler-SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Nlyte Software, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Riello UPS, Rittal, Rolls Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Socomec, STULZ, Vertiv.

3M, ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Carrier, Condair, Cummins, D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS, Eaton, ebm-papst, FlaktGroup, Grundfos, GS Yuasa, HITEC Power Protection, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Kohler-SDMO, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Nlyte Software, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Riello UPS, Rittal, Rolls Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Socomec, STULZ, Vertiv. Data Center Investors: CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, Telehouse.

CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, Telehouse. New Entrants: CloudHQ, Nation Data Center, Stratosfair, Titan Datacenters, Yondr.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the France data center market?

What is the growth rate of the France data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in France?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across France during 2023-2028?

What factors are driving the France data center market?

Who are the new entrants in the France data center market?

