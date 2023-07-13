Eaton again scores 100 out of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI)

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE: ETN) has been named a Top Scoring Business for the third time by The Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a benchmarking tool that measures disability workplace inclusion. Eaton earned its score by championing career opportunities for neurodiverse adults, supplier diversity practices that utilize disabled-owned businesses, community engagement projects that support people with disabilities and for its leadership's commitment to inclusion and diversity.

"We aspire to be a model of inclusion and diversity in our industry," said Monica Jackson, vice president, Global Inclusion and Diversity, Eaton. "By completing the DEI, we are demonstrating our commitment to transparency and advancing disability inclusion and equity in our workplace."

The DEI is modeled off the Corporate Equality Index that highlights LGBTQ+-inclusive workplace policies and was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). Businesses are measured across six categories, including culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, supplier diversity and non-U.S. operations. Those companies that score 80 or above on the index are recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. To learn more about Eaton's inclusion and diversity journey, please review our most recent Global Inclusion and Diversity Transparency Report.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO, Disability:IN.

