Adcore Inc.: Adcore Provides Guidance for Second Quarter 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today provided preliminary guidance for its second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

With the Company's visibility today, Adcore expects revenue in the second quarter 2023 to be in the range of CAD $6.25 million to CAD $6.75 million, with expected gross profit ranging between CAD $2.4 million and CAD $2.8 million and expected gross margin of 40% to 45%.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore commented, "I am very happy with Adcore's performance so far this year, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams worldwide. We are optimistic about the progress we've made and the opportunities that lie ahead. Today we can share the company's preliminary guidance for Q2 2023. Our visibility for the second quarter indicates an anticipated revenue range of CAD $6.25 million to CAD $6.75 million. This reflects the traction we're gaining in our core markets and the increasing value we're delivering to our clients. Our expected gross profit is projected between CAD $2.4 million and CAD $2.8 million, with a gross margin of 40% to 45%. This is a testament to our operational efficiency and the robustness of our financial model. We remain committed to maintaining strong margins while delivering high-quality services and products to our clients."

