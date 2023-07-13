Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023

WKN: 886328 | ISIN: US1248671026
13.07.2023
CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Death of a Director

FORT WASHINGTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:CAWW) is sad to announce the death of Lance Funston, a member of the board of directors. Mr. Funston previously served as Chairman of the Board, and also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company until December 2021. The Company extends its condolences to his family. The officers, directors and employees of the Company express their appreciation of Lance Funston for his years of service to the Company that he carried out with great dedication. He will be greatly missed. The Board of Directors will meet to appoint a new director in accordance with the Company's by-laws. This will not affect the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders to take place on August 8, 2023.

About CCA Industries Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, "Hair Off" depilatory products, "Solar Sense" sun care products and "Neutein" brain health supplements which the Company licensed in January 2022.

Company Contact:

Stephen A. Heit
201-528-8200

SOURCE: CCA Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767807/CCA-Industries-Inc-Announces-Death-of-a-Director

