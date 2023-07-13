Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - 1CM Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: MILFF) (FSE: IQ70) (the "Company" or "1CM") is proud to announce the grand opening of two new retail cannabis stores in the province of Alberta. This significant expansion marks 1CM's entrance into the Alberta market, making it the fifth province in which the company operates retail cannabis locations.

With a vision to provide cannabis products and exceptional customer experiences, 1CM has rapidly established a strong presence in the Canadian cannabis landscape. The strategic decision to enter Alberta aligns with the company's commitment to serving diverse markets and meeting the evolving needs of cannabis enthusiasts across the country.

1CM currently operates 28 stores in five provinces, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.





About 1CM Inc.

1CM Inc. is a multi-jurisdictional, multidimensional cannabis company focused on its retail customers and technology to democratize cannabis markets. Our vision is to be a leading cannabis company globally with solutions that add value to consumers and companies. The Company is focused on expanding its current operations through organic growth and by way of merger and acquisition transactions.

For more information, please contact:

Tanvi Bhandari

CEO

1CM Inc.

Tel: (717) - 888 -8889

info@1cminc.com

