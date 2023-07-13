Leidos' Climate Data Analytics Framework

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Leidos

Climate conditions and climate hazards result from vast, interconnected systems of the atmosphere, ocean, and land. Yet the influence of these huge, complex systems can be felt, sometimes very sharply, at the scale of human life, local infrastructure, or a single logistic component or supply chain link.

Data as Big as the Earth

We must describe the systems of climate, predict their trends, and provide focused insights to the people that need it, across every facet of government, society, and business. This endeavor requires a significant portion of all the data that we, as a species, have ever collected and the very best of our computing, modeling, and communication technologies. This unprecedented combination of scale and specificity is why climate data stewardship, analysis, and services are pushing technological boundaries like no other data challenge in history. And here at Leidos, on the leading edge of those technological boundaries, is the Climate Data Analytics Framework.

With the Climate Data Analytics Framework (CDAF), Leidos provides solutions for climate data operations to government and commercial customers. The CDAF can provide end-to-end solutions for climate data storage, cataloging, stewardship, processing, analysis, visualization, delivery, and reporting. The CDAF is also fully modular, achieved with an interoperable, but de-coupled architecture. This flexibility ensures rapid, secure integration across customers' existing cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid operations and capabilities.

Providing for the Providers

Climate data providers, such as federal government agencies, must make their datasets available as quickly as possible, alongside actionable insights. Yet climate data providers must also meet standards for data transparency and traceability. Leidos' CDAF allows data providers to achieve these seemingly disparate goals cohesively, without making trade-offs, giving their users the data they need and can trust. Leidos aims to support climate data providers in overcoming their existing challenges to the availability, accessibility, and usability of climate data across their user communities. CDAF merges isolated data streams, creates opportunities for data fusion, and designs meaningful climate analytic products for informed decision-making. Leidos wants climate data providers to have modern, reliable, and credible operations that protect and improve the circumstances of their users.

Climate Adaptation for Competitive Advantage

When baseline conditions change, those that plan, prepare, and adapt become the leaders of their sectors. Organizations that foresee climate disasters, secure their critical infrastructure, and mitigate impacts on their operations will retain and strengthen their competitive positions. Leidos' CDAF customers drive their decisions with data, empowering their own data streams with seamless infusions of the very best public and commercial data to become owners of tailored monitoring, reporting, and decision-making tools. As a result, Leidos' CDAF customers can find climate-driven growth strategies while meeting the challenges of climate conditions and hazards.

