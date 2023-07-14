Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2023 | 00:02
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Parkway Lofts, Luxury Apartment Building in Bloomfield, NJ, Partners With Community to Host 3rd Annual Block Party

Summer is getting its annual kickoff Parkway Lofts-style, as the luxury apartment complex announces its 3rd Annual Block Party to support its residents and the local community.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Summer is getting its annual kickoff Parkway Lofts-style, as they support their residents and the surrounding community of Bloomfield. As part of that mission, they're eager to announce their 3rd annual Block Party on July 15th, 2023- a day of community, networking, and fun, featuring a bouncy house, face painting, a dunk tank, music performers, stand-up comedians, and a DJ.

Melanie Jack, property manager at Parkway Lofts, shares that "this is our chance to show our residents how we truly appreciate them and how grateful we are that they chose Parkway Lofts to call their home."

The highlight of the event will be the resident booths - an opportunity for all Parkway Lofts small business owners or creators to exhibit their businesses. Parkway Lofts is home to clothing designers, musicians, music professionals, artists of all mediums, social media influencers, and fitness trainers, among others, and the event is sure to draw a crowd.

Parkway Lofts is expecting around 200 attendees, as both new residents as well as those who have attended previous parties, are excited to be a part of this tradition.

Once all residents have had a chance to secure a slot, the event will be opened to all Bloomfield business owners. Parkway Lofts, owned and operated by AJH, a real estate management company based in New Jersey, would love to welcome all members of the community to the Block Party. Reach out to parkwaylofts@ajhmanagement.com to RSVP.

Parkway Lofts is a luxury apartment complex in Bloomfield, New Jersey, with endless amenities, impeccable service, and a wonderful community.

Contact Information

Melanie Jack
Property Manager
mjack@ajhmanagement.com
2013088200

SOURCE: Parkway Lofts

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767803/Parkway-Lofts-Luxury-Apartment-Building-in-Bloomfield-NJ-Partners-With-Community-to-Host-3rd-Annual-Block-Party

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.