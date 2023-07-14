Parkway Lofts, Luxury Apartment Building in Bloomfield, NJ, Partners With Community to Host 3rd Annual Block Party

Summer is getting its annual kickoff Parkway Lofts-style, as the luxury apartment complex announces its 3rd Annual Block Party to support its residents and the local community.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Summer is getting its annual kickoff Parkway Lofts-style, as they support their residents and the surrounding community of Bloomfield. As part of that mission, they're eager to announce their 3rd annual Block Party on July 15th, 2023- a day of community, networking, and fun, featuring a bouncy house, face painting, a dunk tank, music performers, stand-up comedians, and a DJ.

Melanie Jack, property manager at Parkway Lofts, shares that "this is our chance to show our residents how we truly appreciate them and how grateful we are that they chose Parkway Lofts to call their home."

The highlight of the event will be the resident booths - an opportunity for all Parkway Lofts small business owners or creators to exhibit their businesses. Parkway Lofts is home to clothing designers, musicians, music professionals, artists of all mediums, social media influencers, and fitness trainers, among others, and the event is sure to draw a crowd.

Parkway Lofts is expecting around 200 attendees, as both new residents as well as those who have attended previous parties, are excited to be a part of this tradition.

Once all residents have had a chance to secure a slot, the event will be opened to all Bloomfield business owners. Parkway Lofts, owned and operated by AJH, a real estate management company based in New Jersey, would love to welcome all members of the community to the Block Party. Reach out to parkwaylofts@ajhmanagement.com to RSVP.

Parkway Lofts is a luxury apartment complex in Bloomfield, New Jersey, with endless amenities, impeccable service, and a wonderful community.

