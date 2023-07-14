Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2023 | 02:02
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yowie Group: Yowie Chocolate Celebrate Culinary Arts Month with First Ever Cake Decorating Contest

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / To celebrate Culinary Arts Month, Yowie Group, the Surprise Inside Chocolate company, invites bakers in the United States and Australia to participate in their first-ever Cake Decorating Contest! Culinary arts are all about making food look beautiful and this is a chance for professional and amateur bakers alike to showcase their talent, creativity, and love for Yowie through their passion for cake decorating!

KMK Media Group, Inc, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Press release picture

Not a cake fan? Any Yowie inspired treat, from cookies to popsicles, will be accepted. Take inspiration from the Yowie characters themselves or from any of the adorable baby animals included in the latest series. The goal is to be creative and have fun!

What is a Yowie?

The surprise-inside chocolate treat is sustainably sourced, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and contains no GMOs, palm oil, gluten, or nuts. Plus, each Yowie features an endangered animal collectible figurine and a leaflet to help kids learn about the animal. The word "Yowie" is what Australians call Bigfoot or Sasquatch. There are six bigfoot characters: Rumble, Boof, Squish, Nap, Ditty and Crag. Each Yowie is responsible for protecting a different animal habitat.

Yowie Group, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Press release picture

How to Enter:

Participation is open to all baking enthusiasts, professional pastry chefs, and creative souls who can work magic with fondant and buttercream! To enter the contest, simply follow these steps:

Design and create your Yowie inspired masterpiece.

Upload a picture or video of your completed creation to Yowie's Facebook page.

Enjoy your delicious treat and wait for the winner to be announced on August 9th.

Yowie Group, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Press release picture

Prizes:

Not only will the winner's decorating talents be shared with thousands via Yowie's social channels, but they will also receive an entire case of Yowie chocolates! It's the perfect supplement to your Yowie inspired creation at your next summer party!

Judging Criteria:

Our Yowie expert judges will evaluate each cake based on the following criteria:

  • Creativity and originality of the design
  • Skill and technique demonstrated in the cake decoration
  • Overall presentation, including color scheme, texture, and visual appeal

Where are Yowie chocolates?

For inspiration (or just to eat!) Yowie can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Walgreens, 7Eleven, Albertson's, Meijer, SuperValu, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Food Lion, Casey's, Circle K and many more and across Australia including Woolworth's, IGA, Big W, The Reject Shop, Kmart. You can also check the store locator on YowieWorld.com to find a nearby store or learn more about Yowie.

Contact:

Devin Mainville
devin@kmkmedia.com
(779) 221-3764

SOURCE: Yowie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767847/Yowie-Chocolate-Celebrate-Culinary-Arts-Month-with-First-Ever-Cake-Decorating-Contest

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.