Yowie Group: Yowie Chocolate Celebrate Culinary Arts Month with First Ever Cake Decorating Contest

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / To celebrate Culinary Arts Month, Yowie Group, the Surprise Inside Chocolate company, invites bakers in the United States and Australia to participate in their first-ever Cake Decorating Contest! Culinary arts are all about making food look beautiful and this is a chance for professional and amateur bakers alike to showcase their talent, creativity, and love for Yowie through their passion for cake decorating!

Not a cake fan? Any Yowie inspired treat, from cookies to popsicles, will be accepted. Take inspiration from the Yowie characters themselves or from any of the adorable baby animals included in the latest series. The goal is to be creative and have fun!

What is a Yowie?

The surprise-inside chocolate treat is sustainably sourced, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and contains no GMOs, palm oil, gluten, or nuts. Plus, each Yowie features an endangered animal collectible figurine and a leaflet to help kids learn about the animal. The word "Yowie" is what Australians call Bigfoot or Sasquatch. There are six bigfoot characters: Rumble, Boof, Squish, Nap, Ditty and Crag. Each Yowie is responsible for protecting a different animal habitat.

How to Enter:

Participation is open to all baking enthusiasts, professional pastry chefs, and creative souls who can work magic with fondant and buttercream! To enter the contest, simply follow these steps:

Design and create your Yowie inspired masterpiece.

Upload a picture or video of your completed creation to Yowie's Facebook page.

Enjoy your delicious treat and wait for the winner to be announced on August 9th.

Prizes:

Not only will the winner's decorating talents be shared with thousands via Yowie's social channels, but they will also receive an entire case of Yowie chocolates! It's the perfect supplement to your Yowie inspired creation at your next summer party!

Judging Criteria:

Our Yowie expert judges will evaluate each cake based on the following criteria:

Creativity and originality of the design

Skill and technique demonstrated in the cake decoration

Overall presentation, including color scheme, texture, and visual appeal

Where are Yowie chocolates?

For inspiration (or just to eat!) Yowie can be found in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the United States, including Walmart, Walgreens, 7Eleven, Albertson's, Meijer, SuperValu, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Food Lion, Casey's, Circle K and many more and across Australia including Woolworth's, IGA, Big W, The Reject Shop, Kmart. You can also check the store locator on YowieWorld.com to find a nearby store or learn more about Yowie.

Contact:

Devin Mainville

devin@kmkmedia.com

(779) 221-3764

SOURCE: Yowie Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767847/Yowie-Chocolate-Celebrate-Culinary-Arts-Month-with-First-Ever-Cake-Decorating-Contest