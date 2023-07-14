Anzeige
WKN: A2DYY7 | ISIN: SE0009997018
Frankfurt
13.07.23
08:11 Uhr
40,280 Euro
+2,380
+6,28 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2023 | 07:10
HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks further strengthens Group Management - recruits CHRO

HMS Networks AB (publ) has recruited Mira Jhaveri Winther as Chief Human Resources Officer and expands the HMS Group Management with this new role.

Mira Jhaveri Winther has long experience from leading roles within HR in international companies - most recently from a role as Vice President Human Resources for Alfa Laval.

"I am very happy to be able to welcome Mira to HMS. Her solid experience in HR will be a great asset for HMS in our work with continued international expansion and corporate culture", says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.

Mira starts her position in October 2023.



For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia, UAE and Vietnam, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 800 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

