Das Instrument WI4B US9485971090 WEICHAI POWER ADR/8 YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2023
The instrument WI4B US9485971090 WEICHAI POWER ADR/8 YC 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2023
Das Instrument TC2A KYG8701T1388 TCL ELECTRONICS HLDGS HD1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2023
The instrument TC2A KYG8701T1388 TCL ELECTRONICS HLDGS HD1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2023
Das Instrument CRZK DE000A2GS625 CR CAPITAL AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2023
The instrument CRZK DE000A2GS625 CR CAPITAL AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2023
Das Instrument AOMD FR0010220475 ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2023
The instrument AOMD FR0010220475 ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2023
