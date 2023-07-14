In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.This week, the Mono M10 wafers trended flat after last week's price notch upwards, reporting in at $0.351 per piece (pc). Several sources verified this week that the price of Mono M10 wafers has grown to the level reported by OPIS last week, which is approximately CNY2.85 ($0.40)/pc. One of the factors contributing to the price increase is the decrease in wafer stockpiles, with some inventory shifting to cell producers' plants. Cell makers have increased ...

