The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has approved Form Energy's 10 MW/1 GWh iron-air long-duration storage facility for Xcel Energy.From pv magazine USA PUC has approved Form Energy's construction of a 10 MW/1 GWh iron-air long-duration energy storage facility for Xcel Energy. It is scheduled to be built on the site of the former Sherburne County Generating Station, which is a coal-fired generating plant on the banks of the Mississippi River. The project will replace a facility previously capable of delivering over 2.2 GW of coal-generated power. Xcel plans to start construction in ...

