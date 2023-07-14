Dubai based Nakheel curates luxury summer pop up at Harrods, London

LONDON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakheel, the world-leading real estate master developer based in the United Arab Emirates, is showcasing its developments at Harrods, the world's leading luxury department store, in London.

Until 29 July 2023, Nakheel will host a pop-up stand on the fifth floor, in conjunction with Harrods Estates and will also be featured in seven ground floor window displays until 3 August 2023.

Nakheel landmark projects include a portfolio of mega developments and master communities with residential, retail, hospitality and leisure facilities that offer an unparalleled lifestyle and amenities and are pivotal to realising Dubai's future vision.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said: "Our partnership with Harrods is a natural fit for the Nakheel brand as we are both committed to elevating lifestyles through luxurious experiences. Our pop-up stand will enable us to bring Nakheel's waterfront projects to a wider regional and international audience, attracting investors while also sharing the incredible growth story of Dubai."

Simon Barry, Head of New Developments at Harrods Estates comments: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Nakheel, a global leader in real estate development, to curate a luxurious summer pop-up at Harrods. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering unparalleled luxury experiences, and we are confident that the Nakheel pop-up will captivate investors and visitors and offer them new and exclusive investment opportunities in Dubai."

Nakheel's waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai's original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of waterfront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions. Nakheel is also the developer of The World and Dubai Islands as well as 18 master communities that accommodate nearly 700,000 people in Dubai.

The Harrods collaboration marks the second time that Nakheel has displayed its projects at the department store. Harrods remains a popular destination for visitors from the Middle East and Nakheel's presence at the department store enables their pioneering projects to be showcased to prospective investors, as well as showcasing Dubai's growth and future development.

During the pop up at Harrods, Nakheel will be running a competition called 'A Luxury Living State Of Mind' where three trips to Dubai can be won by potential investors who register their interest. For details visit @nakheelofficial.

