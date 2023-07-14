MHP Hotel AG has reported strong Q2 key performance indicators (KPIs), with revenues up 27% year-on-year. Revenues were also up 22% compared to 2019, indicating growth even when accounting for additional hotels added to the portfolio. Occupancy rates and average daily rates also continued to increase, driving RevPAR to a new record level. Looking ahead, MHP expects the recovery to continue in H2, with stable domestic and increasing international demand. The company maintains a positive outlook and AlsterResearch analysts see potential for upside to current revenue estimates. They confirm the BUY rating with a price target of EUR 3.54. The full update can be downloaded under https://research-hub.de/companies/MHP%20Hotel%20AG





