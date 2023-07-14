Scientists in China have proposed to use recycled silicon from discarded solar cells to build anodes for batteries. They combined the recycled waste silicon powder with graphite and created a composite material that is claimed to exhibit remarkable electrochemical performance.Scientists led by the Kunming University of Science and Technology in China have proposed to reuse silicon from discarded solar cells to develop silicon-carbon composite anode materials that could be used in battery anodes. "The purpose of our work was to propose a simple and effective recycling method aimed to realize the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...