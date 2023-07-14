Product of the Year: Microbiome Rejuvenate From Big Bold Health Wins the Immune Support Category

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Each year, NutraIngredients-USA, the key news source for the functional food & beverage and dietary supplement industries, organizes the NutraIngredients USA Awards. With a diverse and respected panel of judges, these awards honor the best and brightest in ingredients, finished products, companies, people, and initiatives in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry. Selection criteria include product innovation, potential for long-term market success, and a foundation of cutting-edge research.

Microbiome Rejuvenate from Big Bold Health® has been named Product of the Year - Immune Support for 2023. This dietary supplement features certified organic, U.S.-grown Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat as its key ingredient. The formula is an entirely unique blend of clinically proven prebiotics and probiotics, as well as immune-active phytonutrients. Stephen Daniells, Editor-in-Chief of NutraIngredients-USA, said that Microbiome Rejuvenate is "an innovative addition to the market that combines prebiotics (BetaVia Complete Beta Glucans) and a solid probiotic strain (L. rhamnosus CRL 1505) at the doses shown to enhance immune resilience in human trials. Combining these ingredients with polyphenols offers consumers a multi-benefit product for immune support and digestive health."

Big Bold Health® added Microbiome Rejuvenate to its product line in January 2023. "It's a game-changer," says Jeffrey Bland, PhD, company founder and president. "Your gut ecosystem - the millions of bacteria that make up your microbiome and the tissues they inhabit - is a dynamic environment. Factors that will shift your microbiome, such as the right nutrients, can also shift both your day-to-day and long-term health. We crafted Microbiome Rejuvenate to be a key component of our Immuno-Rejuvenation program, a three-part system designed to rejuvenate, resolve and restore immune balance. It's truly an honor to see this product receive this award of distinction from NutraIngredients-USA."

About the NutraIngredients-USA Awards

The NutraIngredients-USA Awards are organized by NutraIngredients-USA.com, the key news source for the functional food & beverage and dietary supplement industries. Covering scientific, regulatory, and industry issues, the website offers a reference for all stakeholders in supplements and nutrition.

About William Reed

William Reed is the publisher of NutraIngredients.com, NutraIngredients-USA.com, NutraIngredients-Asia.com, and a host of digital newsletters, publications, and data sources for the food, drink, and nutrition industries.

About Big Bold Health®

Big Bold Health® is on a mission to improve global health through immunity. From revitalizing lost superfoods to crafting high-quality omega-3 products, Big Bold Health® draws from the best immunity interventions nature can offer. With an unparalleled dedication to science, sustainability, and quality, Big Bold Health® supports enduring wellness for people, plants, and planet. Big Bold Health® products are sold through the company's online store, on Amazon, and through select health providers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://bigboldhealth.com.

