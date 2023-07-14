Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023
WKN: A2AQCM | ISIN: SE0007100342 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GG
Frankfurt
14.07.23
08:04 Uhr
5,430 Euro
+0,100
+1,88 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2023 | 08:06
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nilörngruppen AB: Nilorn Interim Report Q2, 2023

Period April - June

  • Order bookings decreased by 32 percent to MSEK 167 (245).
  • Net revenue decreased by 14 percent to MSEK 230 (269).
  • Net revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 220, i.e. an underlying organic decrease of 18 percent.
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 16.1 (44.9).
  • Profit before taxes amounted to MSEK 12.7 (44.3)
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 9.2 (36.0).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.81 (3.16).

Period January - June

  • Order bookings decreased by 26 percent to MSEK 390 (525).
  • Net revenue expressed in SEK decreased by 12 percent to MSEK 451 (511).
  • Net revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 430, i.e. an underlying organic decrease of 16 percent.
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 33.0 (85.1).
  • Profit before taxes amounted to MSEK 27.1 (83.5)
  • Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 20.3 (63.9).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.78 (5.61).

Significant events during the quarter

  • Nilorn expands its management team by including Fredrik Clason, Marketing and Sales Manager and Anna-Karin Wårfors, Head of Sustainability.
  • Savings program has been initiated, which affected the quarter with approximately MSEK 2.3 with an estimated annual saving of MSEK 15.

A presentation will be held today 14/7 at 11.00 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Krister Magnusson, President & CEO
Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14
E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 14 July 2023


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
