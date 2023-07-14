MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strong and well-balanced growth continued across UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in the second quarter of 2023.
"Our diverse health care capabilities and dedicated colleagues are enabling us to meet the needs of more people in more ways, driving substantial growth and expanding our opportunities to serve well into the future," said Andrew Witty, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group.
Growth in the second quarter was balanced across the company's businesses. Based upon the first half performance as well as durable growth and operating expectations, the company strengthened the range of its full year net earnings outlook to $23.45 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings to $24.70 to $25.00 per share.
Quarterly Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Revenues
$92.9 billion
$80.3 billion
$91.9 billion
Earnings from Operations
$ 8.1 billion
$ 7.1 billion
$ 8.1 billion
Net Margin
5.9%
6.3%
6.1%
- UnitedHealth Group's second quarter 2023 revenues grew 16% to $92.9 billion year-over-year, including double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
- Second quarter 2023 earnings from operations were $8.1 billion, an increase of 13%, with strong contributions from Optum and UnitedHealthcare even as the company continued to invest to support growth.
- The second quarter 2023 medical care ratio at 83.2% compared to 81.5% last year, driven by previously noted outpatient care activity, primarily among seniors, and business mix. Days claims payable were 48.2, compared to 47.8 in the first quarter 2023 and 50.6 in the second quarter 2022. Favorable medical reserve development of $480 million compared to $470 million in the first quarter 2023 and $890 million in the year-ago second quarter.
- The second quarter 2023 operating cost ratio of 14.9% increased from 14.6% last year due to business mix and the company's continued investments to accelerate and support future opportunities, partially offset by continued productivity improvements.
- Cash flows from operations for the second quarter 2023 were $11.0 billion or 2-times net income and $10.4 billion or 1.8-times net income adjusted for CMS payment timing. The company returned $4.8 billion to shareholders in the second quarter through dividends and share repurchases and increased its annual dividend rate by 14% in June. Return on equity of 26.8% in the quarter reflected the company's consistent, broad-based earnings profile and efficient capital structure.
UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits globally, serving individuals and employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to improving the value customers and consumers receive by improving health and wellness, enhancing the quality of care received, simplifying the health care experience and reducing the total cost of care.
Quarterly Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Revenues
$70.2 billion
$62.1 billion
$70.5 billion
Earnings from Operations
$ 4.4 billion
$ 3.9 billion
$ 4.3 billion
Operating Margin
6.2%
6.2%
6.2%
- UnitedHealthcare second quarter revenues grew 13% to $70.2 billion, reflecting growth in the number of people served, and operating earnings grew 13% to $4.4 billion.
- Year-to-date, total people served by UnitedHealthcare with medical benefits has increased by over 1.1 million, with growth across the company's commercial and public sector program offerings. The number of consumers served with commercial benefit offerings grew by nearly 500,000 in the first half of 2023, reflecting the company's focus on innovative and affordable benefit plans. The number of people served by the company's senior and community offerings grew by 625,000 due to responsive product and benefit designs tailored to meet the specific needs of senior populations and people who often are underserved and have limited economic resources.
Optum's health services businesses serve the global health care marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. Using market-leading information, analytics and technology to yield clinical insights, Optum helps improve overall health system performance: optimizing care quality, reducing care costs and improving the consumer experience.
Quarterly Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Revenues
$56.3 billion
$45.1 billion
$54.1 billion
Earnings from Operations
$ 3.7 billion
$ 3.3 billion
$ 3.7 billion
Operating Margin
6.6%
7.3%
6.9%
- Optum second quarter revenues grew 25% to $56.3 billion and operating earnings grew 13% to $3.7 billion. Operating margin of 6.6% compares to 7.3% in the prior year, reflecting investments in services provided to patients and customers to support growth.
- Optum Health revenue per consumer served increased 33% over last year, driven by growth of more than 900,000 patients served under value-based care arrangements and the continued expansion of the types and levels of care services offered. The operating results reflect the previously noted higher care activity patterns and continued investments to improve patient health outcomes and support growth.
- Optum Insight revenue backlog increased nearly $8 billion to over $31 billion, compared to a year ago, in part due to the addition of Change Healthcare and growth in its comprehensive managed services offerings for health systems. Optum Insight continues to focus on building and expanding upon offerings to meet the increasing needs of care providers and health plans.
- Optum Rx revenue growth of 15% in the second quarter resulted from strong growth in serving new clients, expanding membership of existing clients and double-digit growth across its home delivery, specialty, infusion, and community-based pharmacy offerings. Adjusted scripts grew to 381 million compared to 357 million last year.
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|Earnings Release Schedules and Supplementary Information
|Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|- Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|- Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|- Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|- Supplemental Financial Information - Businesses
|- Supplemental Financial Information - Business Metrics
|- Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in millions, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenues
|Premiums
$
72,474
$
63,896
$
145,260
$
127,966
|Products
10,651
9,496
20,918
18,836
|Services
8,663
6,645
16,743
13,017
|Investment and other income
1,115
295
1,913
662
|Total revenues
92,903
80,332
184,834
160,481
|Operating costs
|Medical costs
60,268
52,093
120,113
104,616
|Operating costs
13,809
11,709
27,434
23,110
|Cost of products sold
9,748
8,596
19,153
17,083
|Depreciation and amortization
1,021
802
1,991
1,590
|Total operating costs
84,846
73,200
168,691
146,399
|Earnings from operations
8,057
7,132
16,143
14,082
|Interest expense
(828
)
(467
)
(1,582
)
(900
)
|Earnings before income taxes
7,229
6,665
14,561
13,182
|Provision for income taxes
(1,572
)
(1,466
)
(3,130
)
(2,835
)
|Net earnings
5,657
5,199
11,431
10,347
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(183
)
(129
)
(346
)
(250
)
|Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
$
5,474
$
5,070
$
11,085
$
10,097
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to
|UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
$
5.82
$
5.34
$
11.77
$
10.61
|Adjusted earnings per share attributable to
|UnitedHealth Group common shareholders (a)
$
6.14
$
5.57
$
12.39
$
11.06
|Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
940
950
942
952
(a) See page 6 for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in millions)
|(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
|Assets
|Cash and short-term investments
$
46,279
$
27,911
|Accounts receivable, net
17,952
17,681
|Other current assets
25,638
23,477
|Total current assets
89,869
69,069
|Long-term investments
45,988
43,728
|Other long-term assets
144,307
132,908
|Total assets
$
280,164
$
245,705
|Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|Medical costs payable
$
31,947
$
29,056
|Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
6,321
3,110
|Other current liabilities
74,713
57,071
|Total current liabilities
112,981
89,237
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
59,268
54,513
|Other long-term liabilities
15,759
15,608
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
4,788
4,897
|Equity
87,368
81,450
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
$
280,164
$
245,705
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in millions)
|(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
|Operating Activities
|Net earnings
$
11,431
$
10,347
|Noncash items:
|Depreciation and amortization
1,991
1,590
|Deferred income taxes and other
(573
)
200
|Share-based compensation
604
504
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
13,906
(451
)
|Cash flows from operating activities
27,359
12,190
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities
(1,574
)
(3,366
)
|Purchases of property, equipment and capitalized software
(1,589
)
(1,212
)
|Cash paid for acquisitions, net
(8,161
)
(7,150
)
|Other, net
(424
)
(532
)
|Cash flows used for investing activities
(11,748
)
(12,260
)
|Financing Activities
|Common share repurchases
(5,000
)
(5,000
)
|Dividends paid
(3,284
)
(2,908
)
|Net change in short-term borrowings and long-term debt
7,695
6,162
|Other, net
3,320
4,996
|Cash flows from financing activities
2,731
3,250
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
106
57
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
18,448
3,237
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
23,365
21,375
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
41,813
$
24,612
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESSES
|(in millions, except percentages)
|(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenues
|UnitedHealthcare
$
70,231
$
62,105
$
140,699
$
124,700
|Optum
56,344
45,082
110,403
88,341
|Eliminations
(33,672
)
(26,855
)
(66,268
)
(52,560
)
|Total consolidated revenues
$
92,903
$
80,332
$
184,834
$
160,481
|Earnings from Operations
|UnitedHealthcare
$
4,358
$
3,850
$
8,701
$
7,648
|Optum (a)
3,699
3,282
7,442
6,434
|Total consolidated earnings from operations
$
8,057
$
7,132
$
16,143
$
14,082
|Operating Margin
|UnitedHealthcare
6.2
%
6.2
%
6.2
%
6.1
%
|Optum
6.6
%
7.3
%
6.7
%
7.3
%
|Consolidated operating margin
8.7
%
8.9
%
8.7
%
8.8
%
|Revenues
|UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Domestic
$
16,759
$
15,567
$
33,303
$
31,389
|UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Global
2,325
2,247
4,488
4,380
|UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual - Total
19,084
17,814
37,791
35,769
|UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement
32,440
28,625
65,446
57,725
|UnitedHealthcare Community & State
18,707
15,666
37,462
31,206
|Optum Health
$
23,917
$
17,583
$
46,921
$
34,265
|Optum Insight
4,674
3,282
9,170
6,501
|Optum Rx
28,646
24,805
56,064
48,716
|Optum eliminations
(893
)
(588
)
(1,752
)
(1,141
)
(a)
|Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 included $1,525 and $3,301 for Optum Health; $968 and $1,875 for Optum Insight; and $1,206 and $2,266 for Optum Rx, respectively. Earnings from operations for Optum for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 included $1,399 and $2,765 for Optum Health; $839 and $1,686 for Optum Insight; and $1,044 and $1,983 for Optum Rx, respectively.
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - BUSINESS METRICS
|UNITEDHEALTHCARE CUSTOMER PROFILE
|(in thousands)
|People Served
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
|Commercial - Domestic:
|Risk-based
8,035
8,025
8,045
8,010
|Fee-based
19,140
19,325
18,640
18,480
|Total Commercial - Domestic
27,175
27,350
26,685
26,490
|Medicare Advantage
7,590
7,545
7,105
6,945
|Medicaid
8,355
8,380
8,170
7,990
|Medicare Supplement (Standardized)
4,330
4,320
4,375
4,355
|Total Community and Senior
20,275
20,245
19,650
19,290
|Total UnitedHealthcare - Domestic Medical
47,450
47,595
46,335
45,780
|Commercial - Global
5,385
5,295
5,360
5,465
|Total UnitedHealthcare - Medical
52,835
52,890
51,695
51,245
|Supplemental Data
|Medicare Part D stand-alone
3,355
3,380
3,295
3,330
|OPTUM PERFORMANCE METRICS
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
|Optum Health Consumers Served (in millions)
103
103
102
101
|Optum Insight Contract Backlog (in billions)
$
31.4
$
30.7
$
30.0
$
23.6
|Optum Rx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts (in millions)
381
378
370
357
|Note: UnitedHealth Group served 152 million unique individuals across all businesses at June 30, 2023.
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(in millions, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE(a)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Projected Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
|GAAP net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
$
5,474
$
5,070
$
11,085
$
10,097
|$22,025 - $22,400
|Intangible amortization
398
292
786
573
|~1,565
|Tax effect of intangible amortization
(100
)
(72
)
(196
)
(141
)
|~(390)
|Adjusted net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders
$
5,772
$
5,290
$
11,675
$
10,529
|$23,200 - $23,575
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
5.82
$
5.34
$
11.77
$
10.61
|$23.45 - $23.75
|Intangible amortization per share
0.42
0.31
0.83
0.60
|~1.65
|Tax effect per share of intangible amortization
(0.10
)
(0.08
)
(0.21
)
(0.15
)
|~(0.40)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
6.14
$
5.57
$
12.39
$
11.06
|$24.70 - $25.00
|ADJUSTED CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS(a)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
|GAAP cash flows from operations
$
11,032
$
27,359
|Add: April CMS premium payments received in March
11,196
-
|Less: July CMS premium payments received in June
(11,808
)
(11,808
)
|Adjusted cash flows from operations
$
10,420
$
15,551
(a)
|Adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted cash flows from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net earnings per share excludes from the relevant GAAP metric, as applicable, intangible amortization and other items, if any, that do not relate to the Company's underlying business performance. Management believes that the use of adjusted net earnings per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization. As amortization fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity, management believes this exclusion provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance and trends from period to period. While intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the intangible amortization is not directly related. Therefore, the related revenues are included in adjusted earnings per share.
Management believes the use of adjusted cash flows from operations provides investors and management with useful information to compare our cash flows from operations for the current period to other periods, when the Company does not receive its monthly payment from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the applicable quarter. CMS generally remits their monthly payments on the first calendar day of the applicable month. However, if the first calendar day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday, CMS has typically paid the Company on the last business day of the preceding calendar month. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities presents operating cash flows assuming all CMS payments were received on the first calendar day of the applicable month.
