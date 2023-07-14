The "Europe Energy Sports Drink Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe energy sport drink market is anticipated to add over USD 8.48 Billion in market size from 2023 to 2028

Europe has witnessed a significant rise in health and fitness consciousness among consumers. There is a growing awareness of the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle, which has led to an increased demand for beverages that support hydration, energy replenishment, and performance enhancement during physical activities.

There is a growing demand for natural and organic ingredients, reduced sugar content, and products that cater to specific dietary preferences or restrictions, such as vegan or gluten-free options. European consumers are increasingly seeking energy and sports drinks that offer functional benefits beyond basic hydration and an energy boost.

There is a rising demand for drinks formulated with functional ingredients such as adaptogens, vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, which are believed to provide additional health benefits or performance enhancement. The European market exhibits diverse preferences when it comes to energy and sports drinks.

While some countries favour traditional energy drinks with higher caffeine content, others show a preference for isotonic drinks that focus on hydration and electrolyte replenishment. This diversity reflects the varied consumer tastes and cultural preferences across different European countries.

As well as the energy and sports drink brands in Europe, often engage in sponsorships and partnerships with sports teams, athletes, and sporting events. These collaborations help promote the products, create brand visibility, and establish associations with physical fitness and sports performance. It also highlights the integral role that energy and sports drinks play in European sports culture.

Market Dynamics

Increasing health and fitness consciousness among European consumers

Growing demand for beverages that support hydration, energy replenishment, and performance enhancement during physical activities

Rise in demand for natural and organic ingredients in energy and sports drinks

Preference for reduced sugar content and products catering to specific dietary preferences or restrictions

Growing popularity of drinks formulated with functional ingredients such as adaptogens, vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts

Diverse preferences across European countries, with variations in preference for traditional energy drinks or isotonic drinks

Sponsorships and partnerships with sports teams, athletes, and sporting events to promote energy and sports drink brands

Establishment of associations between energy and sports drinks and physical fitness/sports performance in European sports culture.

Considered in this report

Geography: Europe

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Aspects covered in this report

Europe Energy Sport Drink market with its value and forecast along with its segments

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Countries covered in the report:

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

By Product types

Energy Drink

Sport Drink

By Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

On-Trade

Online

By Energy Drink Product Type

Non-Alcoholic

Alcoholic

By Energy Drink Types

Non-Organic/ Conventional

Organic

By Sport Drink Products types

Isotonic

Hypotonic

Hypertonic

By Sport Drink Packaging Type

Bottle

Cans

