Buyer Group International, Inc.: Buyer Group International Inc. Announces a Wide Range of High-Grade XRF Results from Project Shambhala, Including PGMs, Rare Earth Metals, Cobalt, and Other Critical Minerals.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to announce the most recent XRF results from our flagship Shambhala Project. During our 2022 exploration season, we successfully gathered high-grade XRF data from the Shambhala #71 adit, outcroppings, and tailings (See 2022 XRF data). This 2023 report focuses on the Joker Mine region, including the shafthouse, cabins, mine, and tailings. Advancing our objectives of determining the extent of mineralization present. These locations are designated on the map below.
*Sample 60 Rock See below
Sample ID
Al
Ti
Fe
Co
Pd
V
Cu
Ni
Y
Mn
Rh
Ta
Nb
#52
1.97%
553 ppm
1.14%
19
ppm
55
ppm
ND
17
ppm
7.3
ppm
ND
1923
ppm
ND
ND
2.8
ppm
#53
7.91%
4255
ppm
7.65%
204
ppm
ND
200
ppm
39
ppm
35
ppm
26 ppm
1633
ppm
124
ppm
28
ppm
ND
#54
6.95%
3576
ppm
5.55%
120
ppm
51
ppm
196
ppm
ND
30
ppm
18
ppm
2692
ppm
57 ppm
34 ppm
ND
#55
10.68%
4634 ppm
6.77%
125 ppm
ND
282 ppm
ND
40 ppm
21 ppm
1349 ppm
108 ppm
37 ppm
ND
#56
14.15%
6162 ppm
9.53%
106 ppm
ND
303 ppm
39 ppm
43 ppm
24 ppm
2086 ppm
156 ppm
43 ppm
ND
#57
14.41%
1546 ppm
11.29 %
376 ppm
ND
276 ppm
230
ppm
62 ppm
25 ppm
7123 ppm
161 ppm
55 ppm
ND
#58
9.82%
ND
1.36%
39
ppm
ND
ND
29
ppm
10
ppm
ND
283
ppm
ND
34
ppm
ND
#60
14.79%
8767 ppm
13.71%
307
ppm
ND
332
ppm
42
ppm
19
ppm
22
ppm
1690
ppm
185
ppm
ND
ND
#62
6.13%
3023
ppm
6.6%
232
ppm
39
ppm
238
ppm
ND
80
ppm
11
ppm
1959
ppm
79
ppm
ND
ND
#63
10.39%
2233
ppm
5.42%
193
ppm
31
ppm
217
ppm
ND
86
ppm
15
ppm
1883
ppm
88
ppm
62
ppm
ND
#64
9.67%
646
ppm
1.40%
34
ppm
29
ppm
67
ppm
19
ppm
11
ppm
10
ppm
1125
ppm
ND
21
ppm
ND
#65
10.83%
377
ppm
4.84%
ND
36
ppm
ND
32
ppm
16
ppm
16
ppm
4909
ppm
30
ppm
26
ppm
ND
#66
1.68%
317
ppm
945
ppm
ND
39
ppm
ND
ND
ND
ND
74
ppm
ND
ND
ND
**Notable Intercepts and Samples in Bold
"We are very pleased to see the continuation and consistency of the high-grade results at the Joker Mine that we saw last year around Shambhala #71 adit," said Dave Bryant, CEO of Buyer Group. We successfully intercepted high-grade rhodium, palladium, cobalt, and several other minerals important to the United States' domestic supply chain in multiple tests. Considering the size of Project Shambhala, if this mineralized zone persists at depth, it could yield a significant supply of strategic metals.
About Buyer Group International, Inc.
Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.
