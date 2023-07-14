Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2023 | 14:02
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Buyer Group International, Inc.: Buyer Group International Inc. Announces a Wide Range of High-Grade XRF Results from Project Shambhala, Including PGMs, Rare Earth Metals, Cobalt, and Other Critical Minerals.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to announce the most recent XRF results from our flagship Shambhala Project. During our 2022 exploration season, we successfully gathered high-grade XRF data from the Shambhala #71 adit, outcroppings, and tailings (See 2022 XRF data). This 2023 report focuses on the Joker Mine region, including the shafthouse, cabins, mine, and tailings. Advancing our objectives of determining the extent of mineralization present. These locations are designated on the map below.

Buyer Group International, Inc., Friday, July 14, 2023, Press release picture

*Sample 60 Rock See below

Sample ID

Al

Ti

Fe

Co

Pd

V

Cu

Ni

Y

Mn

Rh

Ta

Nb

#52

1.97%

553 ppm

1.14%

19

ppm

55

ppm

ND

17

ppm

7.3

ppm

ND

1923

ppm

ND

ND

2.8

ppm

#53

7.91%

4255

ppm

7.65%

204

ppm

ND

200

ppm

39

ppm

35

ppm

26 ppm

1633

ppm

124

ppm

28

ppm

ND

#54

6.95%

3576

ppm

5.55%

120

ppm

51

ppm

196

ppm

ND

30

ppm

18

ppm

2692

ppm

57 ppm

34 ppm

ND

#55

10.68%

4634 ppm

6.77%

125 ppm

ND

282 ppm

ND

40 ppm

21 ppm

1349 ppm

108 ppm

37 ppm

ND

#56

14.15%

6162 ppm

9.53%

106 ppm

ND

303 ppm

39 ppm

43 ppm

24 ppm

2086 ppm

156 ppm

43 ppm

ND

#57

14.41%

1546 ppm

11.29 %

376 ppm

ND

276 ppm

230

ppm

62 ppm

25 ppm

7123 ppm

161 ppm

55 ppm

ND

#58

9.82%

ND

1.36%

39

ppm

ND

ND

29

ppm

10

ppm

ND

283

ppm

ND

34

ppm

ND

#60

14.79%

8767 ppm

13.71%

307

ppm

ND

332

ppm

42

ppm

19

ppm

22

ppm

1690

ppm

185

ppm

ND

ND

#62

6.13%

3023

ppm

6.6%

232

ppm

39

ppm

238

ppm

ND

80

ppm

11

ppm

1959

ppm

79

ppm

ND

ND

#63

10.39%

2233

ppm

5.42%

193

ppm

31

ppm

217

ppm

ND

86

ppm

15

ppm

1883

ppm

88

ppm

62

ppm

ND

#64

9.67%

646

ppm

1.40%

34

ppm

29

ppm

67

ppm

19

ppm

11

ppm

10

ppm

1125

ppm

ND

21

ppm

ND

#65

10.83%

377

ppm

4.84%

ND

36

ppm

ND

32

ppm

16

ppm

16

ppm

4909

ppm

30

ppm

26

ppm

ND

#66

1.68%

317

ppm

945

ppm

ND

39

ppm

ND

ND

ND

ND

74

ppm

ND

ND

ND

**Notable Intercepts and Samples in Bold

"We are very pleased to see the continuation and consistency of the high-grade results at the Joker Mine that we saw last year around Shambhala #71 adit," said Dave Bryant, CEO of Buyer Group. We successfully intercepted high-grade rhodium, palladium, cobalt, and several other minerals important to the United States' domestic supply chain in multiple tests. Considering the size of Project Shambhala, if this mineralized zone persists at depth, it could yield a significant supply of strategic metals.

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

To learn more about Buyer Group International, Inc. also visit:

Corporate Website: https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/buyergroupinc

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/byrg/

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buyergroupinternationalinc/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091509813233

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/disclosure

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.
Phone: 214-810-1317
Email: byrg.group@gmail.com

SOURCE: Buyer Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767877/Buyer-Group-International-Inc-Announces-a-Wide-Range-of-High-Grade-XRF-Results-from-Project-Shambhala-Including-PGMs-Rare-Earth-Metals-Cobalt-and-Other-Critical-Minerals

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
