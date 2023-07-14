Buyer Group International, Inc.: Buyer Group International Inc. Announces a Wide Range of High-Grade XRF Results from Project Shambhala, Including PGMs, Rare Earth Metals, Cobalt, and Other Critical Minerals.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to announce the most recent XRF results from our flagship Shambhala Project. During our 2022 exploration season, we successfully gathered high-grade XRF data from the Shambhala #71 adit, outcroppings, and tailings (See 2022 XRF data). This 2023 report focuses on the Joker Mine region, including the shafthouse, cabins, mine, and tailings. Advancing our objectives of determining the extent of mineralization present. These locations are designated on the map below.

*Sample 60 Rock See below

Sample ID Al Ti Fe Co Pd V Cu Ni Y Mn Rh Ta Nb #52 1.97% 553 ppm 1.14% 19 ppm 55 ppm ND 17 ppm 7.3 ppm ND 1923 ppm ND ND 2.8 ppm #53 7.91% 4255 ppm 7.65% 204 ppm ND 200 ppm 39 ppm 35 ppm 26 ppm 1633 ppm 124 ppm 28 ppm ND #54 6.95% 3576 ppm 5.55% 120 ppm 51 ppm 196 ppm ND 30 ppm 18 ppm 2692 ppm 57 ppm 34 ppm ND #55 10.68% 4634 ppm 6.77% 125 ppm ND 282 ppm ND 40 ppm 21 ppm 1349 ppm 108 ppm 37 ppm ND #56 14.15% 6162 ppm 9.53% 106 ppm ND 303 ppm 39 ppm 43 ppm 24 ppm 2086 ppm 156 ppm 43 ppm ND #57 14.41% 1546 ppm 11.29 % 376 ppm ND 276 ppm 230 ppm 62 ppm 25 ppm 7123 ppm 161 ppm 55 ppm ND #58 9.82% ND 1.36% 39 ppm ND ND 29 ppm 10 ppm ND 283 ppm ND 34 ppm ND #60 14.79% 8767 ppm 13.71% 307 ppm ND 332 ppm 42 ppm 19 ppm 22 ppm 1690 ppm 185 ppm ND ND #62 6.13% 3023 ppm 6.6% 232 ppm 39 ppm 238 ppm ND 80 ppm 11 ppm 1959 ppm 79 ppm ND ND #63 10.39% 2233 ppm 5.42% 193 ppm 31 ppm 217 ppm ND 86 ppm 15 ppm 1883 ppm 88 ppm 62 ppm ND #64 9.67% 646 ppm 1.40% 34 ppm 29 ppm 67 ppm 19 ppm 11 ppm 10 ppm 1125 ppm ND 21 ppm ND #65 10.83% 377 ppm 4.84% ND 36 ppm ND 32 ppm 16 ppm 16 ppm 4909 ppm 30 ppm 26 ppm ND #66 1.68% 317 ppm 945 ppm ND 39 ppm ND ND ND ND 74 ppm ND ND ND

**Notable Intercepts and Samples in Bold

"We are very pleased to see the continuation and consistency of the high-grade results at the Joker Mine that we saw last year around Shambhala #71 adit," said Dave Bryant, CEO of Buyer Group. We successfully intercepted high-grade rhodium, palladium, cobalt, and several other minerals important to the United States' domestic supply chain in multiple tests. Considering the size of Project Shambhala, if this mineralized zone persists at depth, it could yield a significant supply of strategic metals.

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.71 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

To learn more about Buyer Group International, Inc.

