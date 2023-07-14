RM2 International, Inc. Secures $150 Million Strategic Partnership with Orion Infrastructure Capital

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / RM2 International, Inc. ("RM2" or "the Company") (OTC PINK:RMTO), an established pallet pooling and logistics company, announces today a strategic partnership with Orion Infrastructure Capital ("OIC") to expand RM2's pallet pooling fleet in support of existing customer demand. The investment was executed from OIC's Credit Opportunities Fund III which will provide up to $150 million to further expand RM2's U.S. pallet pooling operations.

RM2 has developed and deployed their proprietary, trackable composite pallet in a multi-year contracted leasing model with customers across North America. The RM2 composite pallet offers a cost-competitive alternative to traditional pallets, while also enhancing supply chain efficiencies as well as improving the environmental and safety profile of customers' logistics operations. The data provided through RM2's BLOCKPal ELIoT Internet of Things-connected tracker allows customers to identify in real-time wayward shipments, temperature anomalies and shocks, making for safer, timely and more efficient deliveries. RM2's customers and end users include major food and beverage companies as well as big box retailers that value RM2's hygienic, durable and trackable product offering and their hands-on customer service.

"We are delighted to be announcing our strategic partnership with OIC and excited to be working with the team on the next phases of expansion for our Company," said Kevin Mazula, CEO of RM2. "The capital provided by OIC will spearhead the continued rapid growth at RM2, supporting our growing and loyal customer base, providing RM2's clean, robust, technology driven solution for a fundamental element in the supply chain."

"We are thrilled to partner with RM2, an innovator in the logistics industry and a trusted supplier for their customers," said Ethan Shoemaker, Investment Partner and Head of Infra Credit at OIC. "This partnership supports OIC's goal to champion innovative infrastructure through strategic investment partnerships. On behalf of the team, I would like to thank RM2 for choosing to partner with OIC."

PMB Capital Limited served as financial advisor to RM2. Wuersch & Gering LLP acted as principal legal advisor to RM2 and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as principal legal advisor to OIC.

About OIC

With approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management, OIC invests in North America and select international markets. OIC's unique partnership approach - for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs - cultivates creative credit, equity, and growth capital solutions to help middle market businesses scale and deploy sustainable infrastructure. OIC's target investment sectors include energy efficiency, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, sustainable power generation, renewable fuels, waste & recycling, water, transportation, and agriculture. OIC was founded in 2015 by a team of energy and sustainability veterans, successful infrastructure investors, and former asset owners and industry operators. Across OIC's platform is a team of 40 professionals based in New York, Houston and London. For more information, please visit www.OIC.com.

About RM2

RM2 International, Inc. specialises in pallet development, manufacture, supply and management to establish a leading presence in global pallet supply and improve the supply chain of manufacturing and distribution businesses through the effective and efficient use and management of composite pallets. It is quoted on the Pink Sheets of the OTC Markets under the symbol RMTO. For further information, please visit www.rm2.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain forward-looking statements and projections. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. While the Company makes these statements in good faith, neither the Company nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by its, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

