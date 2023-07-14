Navajo Nation and ZenniHome Sign Lease-Including Joint Venture Plans at Navajo Housing Summit to tackle President Nygrens 1000 Home Initiative

WINDOW ROCK, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Last week, at the Navajo Housing Summit, Navajo Nation and ZenniHome announced plans for an ambitious joint venture, HozhoniHome. Subject to final agreements in the coming weeks, the plan aims to build and deploy homes for President Nygren's 1,000 home initiative . This announcement coincides with ZenniHome signing a new 75-year lease with the Navajo Nation to grow its operations at the former Navajo Generating Station site.

President of Navajo Nation, Buu Nygren, spoke passionately in front of 1,000+ people at the summit saying , "I'm here… to partner with ZenniHomes to really start manufacturing on the Navajo Nation… There's actually over 50 people, Navajo People, building modular homes [here]" Speaking of his vision he said, "We barely build a few homes a year and you want to build 1000?... it's ok, the people that voted for me like a little bit of crazy" He followed by talking about the substantial funding dollars the nation has reserved for building homes "We have resources, we have dollars like ARPA, we have enterprises, we have organizations that have resources to build homes." Speaking to the quality of steel-built ZenniHome units he said, "Imagine a home that's built with steel, imagine a home that's built with steel framing. Built like a tank. That's what we deserve!... We need to be able to put homes out on the Navajo Nation that will stand 50 years, 75 years, 100 years. Why not build homes like that!?"

Bob Worsley, CEO and Founder of ZenniHome, reflected on the partnership's significance, saying, "When we opened operations over a year ago, we never anticipated a mission this grand. From the day we met President Nygren, he led quickly with vision and action. We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with them, marking a significant milestone in our journey to delivering innovative, high-quality housing solutions."

The joint venture not only addresses a critical housing need but also has a positive impact on the local economy by providing much-needed employment opportunities. Over 100 people are already employed at the factory, a significant benefit to the Navajo Nation, which had nearly 800 people left jobless after the NGS power plant was shuttered in 2019.

About ZenniHome

ZenniHome's mission is to produce the highest quality attainable housing globally. Their housing is smart, transforming, scalable, sustainable, stackable, and built with the speed and precision of robotic automation. With a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and high-quality design, ZenniHome is redefining modern living by providing homes that are beautiful, efficient, and adaptable to the daily needs of homeowners.

For more information, visit ZenniHome . Additionally, become an investor through their crowdfunding offering .

