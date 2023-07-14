CXApp, Inc.: CXApp Inc. Business Update: Accelerating AI Platform Deployment for the Future of Work

$5M Cash Added to Balance Sheet with Warrant Exercises

Two Fortune 200 Financial Services Customers Added Last Month

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences provided a business update as it accelerates its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform deployment and adoption.

Detailed financial results will be provided with our second quarter 2023 10-Q filing and earnings report anticipated in the second week of August.

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXApp said, "The CXAI SaaS platform is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the physical workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

We are pleased to announce the following business updates as we make progress on our journey to shape the future of work:

AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Augmented Reality (AR) Technology Development

Our state-of-the-art technology platform is based on 37 filed patents, with 17 of them already granted. This substantial intellectual property not only establishes our company as a technological frontrunner but also secures our position as a pioneer in the industry.

Our AI tools and models are being built on the strong foundation of our full stack software solution that provides contextual awareness using indoor mapping and on-device positioning technology as well as the data collection of millions of data points from our enterprise app. This new area of spatial intelligence creates the opportunity to personalize the workplace experience at the same time as redefine the workplace environment.

Customer Adoption Our existing customer base has expanded to more than 450+ campuses with 20 unique enterprise customers around the world in 59 countries.

Our AI and AR platform extends our "land and expand" strategy of scaling our campus deployments with value-based data rich applications

We added two new Fortune 200 logos as recurring revenue customers in the Financial Sector in the last month. Financial Structure We have optimized the operational cost structure with a net 50% operating expense reduction as compared to prior to the acquisition.

To date, investors have redeemed approximately 435K warrants at $11.50 for a $5M in cash addition to the balance sheet.

As disclosed in our Form 8-K, we have entered into a warrant exchange agreement that will reduce the outstanding public warrants by over 15%.

Khurram Sheikh concluded "CXApp is a "category-maker" company that has developed the most engaging application for the hybrid workplace market - in reality, this is the Workplace SuperApp with over 150 native features and 100+ API integrations. We are excited to provide this update and look forward to sharing additional information in the coming month".

About CXApp Inc

CXApp Inc, The Workplace SuperApp, consolidates the services, features, and functions of your workplace tech stack into a single mobile app. The CXApp SaaS solution suite includes an enterprise employee application, indoor mapping, on-device positioning, augmented reality technologies and an AI-based analytics platform providing a full-stack software solution for enterprises. CXApp's customers include major Fortune 500 Global Companies in the technology, financial, consumer, medical and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

