Nutriband Inc.: Nutriband Increases Existing Credit Line to $5 Million USD for the Development of its AVERSA Platform Towards FDA Submission

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that it has expanded its existing Credit Line facility to $5 Million USD to fund the continued development and regulatory submission process for the Company's patented lead product platform, AVERSA Fentanyl, an abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system. The Company is targeting FDA submission for AVERSA Fentanyl in the first half of 2024. AVERSA Fentanyl is the flagship product of the Company's AVERSA Platform.

AVERSA Fentanyl combines Nutriband's proprietary AVERSA abuse-deterrent transdermal technology and Kindeva Drug Delivery's FDA-approved transdermal fentanyl patch system. AVERSA Fentanyl was recently estimated to have the potential to reach peak annual US sales of $80M - $200M.1

"This increase in our credit facility allows us to reach key milestones in our regulatory strategy for AVERSA Fentanyl," said Gareth Sheridan, Nutriband CEO." "Securing non-dilutive funding that facilitates the advancement of our regulatory and commercial plans is a key component in fulfilling our goal of creating and maintaining value for our shareholders."

Nutriband's AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to help prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these kinds of treatments remain accessible to patients that really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio in 45 countries with patents granted in the United States, Europe, UK, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

