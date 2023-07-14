Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Golf Tournament Proceeds To Benefit Hurricane Recovery, Education Initiatives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation



More than 200 golfers took part in Marathon Petroleum's annual St. John United Way Golf Classic held earlier this year at Riverlands Golf & Country Club in LaPlace, Louisiana. In its 24th year, the charitable tournament generated nearly $160,000 for area education initiatives and ongoing storm recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Home to Marathon Petroleum's refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, St. John the Baptist Parish is still rebuilding nearly two years after the powerful hurricane caused widespread destruction across Southeast Louisiana in August of 2021.

"The need is still very much there as we approach the second anniversary of Hurricane Ida and its wide-reaching impacts," said Michael Henschen, Vice President of Refining at the Garyville refinery. "That's why this event, along with other initiatives either spearheaded or supported by Marathon Petroleum over the course of the last two years, continues to be critical to our region's recovery."

In addition to hurricane recovery aid, funds raised at the golf classic will also support the local United Way's educational programming, including STEAM initiatives, which in addition to science, technology, engineering and math, now includes the arts.

"Marathon Petroleum has continued to show why they are a strong partner in the community, and the golf classic is one of many ways the company and their employees give back," said Dolores Montz, Executive Director of St. John United Way. "By hosting the golf tournament every year, Marathon provides us the tools and resources to engage the larger community, while maximizing the dollars raised."

According to Montz, food insecurity is another critical area of focus for the agency, which works with nonprofits like Second Harvest Food Bank, St. John Ministry of Care, and Health and Human Services.

It was at the 2021 golf classic where Marathon Petroleum unveiled its "Celebrating Resiliency and a Brighter Tomorrow" campaign-a multi-million-dollar investment in St. John the Baptist Parish, focused on the long-term recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

